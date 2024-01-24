The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes to be involved in a shocking twist at WWE WrestleMania 40? Analyzing insane possibility

It is no secret that the top WWE Superstars making headlines on the Road to WrestleMania 40 include The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. The three men could appear in the main event of The Show of Shows in an insane segment.

Cody Rhodes is looking to headline WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare got the massive opportunity after winning last year's Rumble but eventually failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock appeared on RAW: Day 1 to kick off 2024. During his promo at the show, The People's Champion dropped a massive teaser for a potential match against The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, it looks almost certain that Roman Reigns will be heading into yet another WrestleMania as a champion. The Head of the Table will likely take on one of the two men for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While the Stamford-based promotion has a chance of booking a Triple Threat Match between the three megastars, the creative team could look to do something completely different. Cody Rhodes could get his moment, while The Rock could ignite a rivalry with his real-life cousin.

Fans could see a shocking twist in the main event of WrestleMania 40, where The American Nightmare could finally defeat Reigns for the world title. Following the match, The Rock could come out to confront The Tribal Chief and have a staredown with him.

This could plant the seeds for a match between the two cousins at WrestleMania 41 without a championship on the line. The Great One was recently announced as a board member of TKO Group Holdings, and he could work his way to the match to bring more viewership to the Stamford-based company’s product.

With WWE signing a whopping deal with Netflix to start streaming their shows on the platform in 2025, it would be great to see the main event of WrestleMania 41 feature two of the top stars in the industry. It would be fitting to have The Rock hype the new Netflix deal with his presence close to WrestleMania 41 while giving fans what they have been dreaming of for quite some time.

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes are all in the race to do something big in WWE

Roman Reigns has the opportunity to do the unthinkable and break Hulk Hogan’s world title record in 2024. The Tribal Chief has already surpassed Bruno Sammartino’s second-longest title reign, and he is now aiming to move up the list of the longest-reigning world champions in the Stamford-based company’s history.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is looking to win his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2024. He did so in 2023 but failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare could make history by headlining another WrestleMania against The Tribal Chief this year.

The Rock has been breaking records ever since stepping foot into the world of sports entertainment. The Brahma Bull has the opportunity to compete in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time if he returns to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows next year. The two men could blow the roof off of any arena around the world.

Do you think that The Rock will battle in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.