The Rock’s cousin to be the third member of his alliance, reunite with Roman Reigns? 5 Things Solo Sikoa can do at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa surprisingly doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41. Not only him, but also his Bloodline stablemate, Tama Tonga, is without a match. Meanwhile, their third mate, Jacob Fatu, will compete for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 against LA Knight.

Ad

However, Solo and Tama Tonga, despite not having a scheduled appearance, can still make a major impact at WrestleMania. WWE can utilize them to influence the outcomes of matches and even impact certain storylines.

In this listicle, we will discuss five things Solo Sikoa can do at WrestleMania 41.

#5. He could help Roman Reigns win the Triple Threat match

Solo Sikoa can correct the wrongs and return to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The two have been feuding for over a year, with Reigns defeating Solo on three separate occasions. Solo has nothing to gain from this rivalry with Reigns now, and he can reconcile with the OTC by helping him win on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Big Dog has an uphill battle against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at 'Mania, and to secure a victory, he may need some assistance. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could come out for Reigns and attack Rollins and Punk to secure a victory for the Tribal Chief. This way, Roman Reigns could turn heel.

#4. Unveil himself as the third member of The Rock’s alliance

The Rock has John Cena as his corporate man in WWE, who will compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at 'Mania. He will likely seek one or two more additions to his alliance.

Ad

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could step in as his third and fourth corporate men. The Final Boss will most likely be around John Cena and may need help from Solo and Tama Tonga to secure victory for Cena. These two can emerge as The Rock's allies alongside Cena and can execute his orders in WWE after WrestleMania.

#3. Cost Jacob Fatu against LA Knight

It's highly speculated that Solo Sikoa may betray Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. The two have not been on cordial terms for the past few weeks, with Jacob Fatu even snubbing Solo and Tama on multiple occasions. While Solo hasn't reacted to Fatu, he can pull off a shocker at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf is anticipated to win the United States Championship against LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa can prevent it from happening. Sikoa could cause a disqualification by attacking Knight, or he might simply help the champ win the match. After 'Mania, both Solo and Jacob may feud with each other, heading on to WWE Backlash PLE for a major fight.

#2. Introduce a new bloodline member (Hikuleo)

Tama Tonga's brother Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE almost a year ago in July 2024, but surprisingly hasn't made any appearances yet.

Ad

It was expected that he would enter through NXT, but that might not be the case anymore, as Solo Sikoa can directly bring him to the main roster by including him at WrestleMania 41. Since Bloodline 2.0 is also short of members, Hikuleo could become their fourth member.

#1. Bring back Tonga Loa at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa could also bring back Tonga Loa at WrestleMania 41. Tonga, who debuted at WWE Backlash last year, has been absent since the Survivor Series: WarGames match. The 41-year-old superstar reportedly suffered a foot injury and has been sidelined since then.

Since Jacob Fatu is heading more towards his singles run, Solo could turn against him at 'Mania and bring in Tonga Loa to strengthen Bloodline 2.0. It remains to be seen whether Tonga will return at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More