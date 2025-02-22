The Rock's former partner to turn heel after 258 months & join him instead of Cody Rhodes? Potential explored

The Rock has issued an ultimatum for Cody Rhodes for Elimination Chamber. Amid their newfound friendship, The Final Boss has promised to make all of the former AEW star's dreams come true in exchange for his soul.

Rhodes has been offered the world to turn his back on his fans and become The Rock's corporate champion. However, it seems unlikely that The American Nightmare will accept this proposal at Elimination Chamber, which may leave him in The Brahma Bull's bad books. That wouldn't be the ideal outcome for the fan favorite.

Following next week's premium live event, The Final Boss could continue being the devil on Cody Rhodes' shoulder. He can even play a significant role in the build to his WrestleMania 41 match, which is rumored to be against John Cena.

While Rhodes will stand his ground and refuse to align with The Rock, the 16-time world champion could take advantage. Cena can accept the offer for himself and turn heel to win his record-breaking 17th world championship.

Imagine WrestleMania ending with the powerful heel duo of John Cena and The Rock standing tall. What a sight. The two have faced each other multiple times, while also teaming together at Survivor Series 2011. This would be a completely fresh angle, with the two-man Hollywood power trip running things in WWE all year long.

Alliance with The Rock or not, John Cena needs to turn heel

This is the last chance WWE has to finally pull the trigger on a John Cena heel turn. He has been a babyface for over two decades, last turning in 2003. As a result, The Cenation Leader needs to have a run as a villain, no matter how brief it is.

The story isn't hard to tell, too, with Cena getting desperate. He can jump at the first opportunity he gets, with The Final Boss right there to help. If this is the direction WWE is going in, it will be interesting to see how he turns back into a babyface for the final few months of his career.

