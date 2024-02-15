The Rock's rival from 22 years ago to return and help Cody Rhodes? Exploring the turn of events

The unexpected alliance of The Rock and Roman Reigns has shaken the whole landscape on the road to WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is also gearing up to finally finish his story when he faces The Tribal Chief at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins cleared his intention and fully backed The American Nightmare in his battle against the Samoan faction.

Since then, fans have been speculating about multiple stars who might step in to aid the American Nightmare in his battle against The Rock and Roman Reigns. This is where Brock Lesnar's name comes into the conversation.

For those who might not know, the Beast Incarnate defeated the People's Champion back in 2002 to win his first WWE Championship in the company. This unforgettable moment took place almost 22 years ago as Lesnar defeated the Great One at SummerSlam 2002.

Talking about the connection between Lesnar and Rhodes, the Beast shared a torch-passing moment with the American Nightmare in his last appearance at SummerSlam 2022 after Cody secured a major win over him.

However, despite this turn of events, the possibility of Brock's WWE return seems to be highly unlikely. This is due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Beast which even led to him getting replaced in WWE's signature intro.

Earlier reports even claimed that the company has reportedly scrapped the WrestleMania plans for Lesnar, which seemingly shut down all hopes of his appearance in the high-profile feud.

Despite this, it will be interesting to see whether someone will surface to help Cody Rhodes in his feud against The Rock and Roman Reigns after Rollins joined the American Nightmare in this battle against The Bloodline.

The Rock recently mocked Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Since his villainous turn at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, the People's Champion has posted multiple posts on his social media targeting the American Nightmare and his fans. The Great One even titled the fans of Cody as "Cody Crybabies."

However, in his latest post, The Rock once again targeted Rhodes and his fans stating that he has no idea what's coming next.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You fu*ked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief," - The Rock wrote

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the appearance of both Rock and Roman on the show. It will be intriguing to catch how things will unfold upon their first appearance since their surprise alliance.

