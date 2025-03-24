  • home icon
  • The Rock set to confirm major alliance with legendary former WWE champion on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Mar 24, 2025 13:32 GMT
The Rock
The Rock's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 40! [Images from WWE.com]

The Rock and John Cena's alliance in WWE continues to take the pro wrestling industry by storm. However, it seems that The Final Boss has just begun to take over the company and will likely add another superstar to his group. The Great One has previously subtly indicated that he intends to add another person to his faction, and there is a superstar who can be perfect for the role.

Tonight, on WWE RAW, Jey Uso and his mystery partner will take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team match. The YEET Master has been thrown into the mix with A-Town Down Under ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and so far, it hasn't been well-received by fans. That said, The Rock might make a major move tonight and have former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre show up as Jey's mystery partner.

While The Scottish Psychopath absolutely despises the OG Bloodline members, he can choose to help Jey Uso as a favor to The Brahma Bull. The closing moments of the match can feature the Scotland native revealing that it was The Final Boss who asked him to help the former Intercontinental Champion.

Furthermore, The Scottish Warrior can let The YEET Master know that The Rock still thinks about the Bloodline family, as opposed to Roman Reigns, who didn't save Jey from Gunther despite being in the same arena two weeks ago. However, the angle is currently speculative.

Eric Bischoff reveals an interesting name as The Rock's next ally

The speculation of The Rock wanting to add another superstar to his group comes after he made a two-finger gesture at Elimination Chamber 2025 as opposed to the three-finger gesture he made at Bad Blood, possibly showcasing a countdown.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff claimed that Karrion Kross could be a great addition to the faction.

"Karrion Kross needs something. In my opinion, I mean, I know him, we've said hello to each other once or twice, that's the extent of it, but I just feel something. My instinct tells me something about that guy. But what I've seen of him feels a little bit, forced isn't quite the right word, but his character, to me, feels like it's off about three degrees. It just needs to be fine-tuned a little bit," he said.
The Rock's last WWE appearance was at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where John Cena shockingly turned heel and brutalized Cody Rhodes.

Edited by Yash Mittal
