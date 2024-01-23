The Rock to use his 'authoritarian role' against Roman Reigns at 2024 Royal Rumble? Mega twist explored

The Rock is back to work in WWE in an administrative role. The People's Champion was recently added to the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings. This immense career-altering move would be a pivotal one for Stamford-based company's future.

A match between Roman Reigns and the 51-year-old megastar was teased almost a year ago for WrestleMania. Later, the multi-time WWE Champion explained why plans for the blockbuster feud fell through.

The Hollywood star made an electrifying comeback on RAW WWE Day 1 and seemingly taunted sitting at the 'Head of the Table.' This immediately led to wild speculation of a clash between the two stars becoming imminent.

Latter events have proven otherwise, that it could have been a tease of his upcoming role in the WWE administration. Nevertheless, this does not completely dismiss the feud taking place. It could be done in a manner where The Rock announces official retirement, with WrestleMania 40 being his last match. After that, he could continue sporadic appearances like his counterpart, Triple H.

Roman Reigns is at a disadvantage at the Royal Rumble, as he is forcefully set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four Way against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

The People's Champion could pull off the unthinkable and come to The Tribal Chief's aid in a rare turn of events and ensure he retains the championship. This would not be without a hidden agenda, of course - being a champion and wanting the designation of Tribal Chief for himself.

Thus, leading to an epic showdown with WrestleMania being the Grand Stage.

The Rock made a surprise return on an edition of SmackDown in September last year with Pat McAfee.

Paul Heyman had a clap back for The Rock's return in 2024

When Roman Reigns is away, Paul Heyman steps up to his role as the voice piece for The Bloodline.

The Wiseman eagerly never holds back when it comes to savagely roasting anyone who dismisses the Undisputed Champion. Paul Heyman had a witty response when asked about The Rock's return and shot at The Tribal Chief.

The Special Counsel even took to Instagram and posted a fan-made poster showcasing Kayla Braxton asking Roman Reigns for his thoughts on the WWE legend's return.

Given the hype surrounding Roman Reigns' championship run, a rivalry between the two iconic stars would be one for the history books, even if The Rock is not able to swade The Tribal Chief and take the gold away from him.

Do you think The People's Champion should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.