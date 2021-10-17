3 reasons why WWE should book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 and 3 it should happen at WrestleMania 39

With Roman Reigns currently firing on all cylinders in WWE, a WrestleMania match against The Rock seems inevitable. It is the biggest match possible for the Universal Champion - but should it happen next year in Dallas, or the following year in Los Angeles?

WWE had been planning for The Rock and Reigns to face each other at WrestleMania 38 next April, but the proposed dream match might be shifted to 2023. There are arguments to be made for the match to headline either show, both of which will take place in front of one of the largest crowds in 'Mania history.

Let's take a look at a few reasons why Roman Reigns should face The Rock next year, as well as a few why WWE should hold off on it until WrestleMania 39.

#1 WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns does not have too many full-time challengers on SmackDown

Following the WWE Draft, SmackDown's male roster is way more understated and low-key than RAW's. The blue brand is desperately short on main eventers, with Drew McIntyre being the only full-time babyface who is ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship today.

As a result, WWE may need to look elsewhere for Reigns' WrestleMania opponent. The Rock's star power would instantly make SmackDown feel bigger. It also gives the company a chance to build some new babyfaces to challenge The Tribal Chief after The Show of Shows.

#1 WrestleMania 39: Hollywood is the perfect setting for The Rock's final WWE match

The Rock is a massive Hollywood star. This makes the prospect of him wrestling his final WWE match in the area a huge opportunity to generate mainstream buzz for the company. It is the perfect ending to his story, while also furthering Roman Reigns' run on top.

The Great One's comeback (and retirement) would mean so much more in his hometown, while it would also be pretty convenient for him. It feels like too big of an opportunity to pass up, which may explain WWE's willingness to delay the Rock-Reigns match.

