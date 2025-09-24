The shot caller John Cena: Here are 3 things he must make Triple H do before his retirement

John Cena has made it clear in the past that he doesn't choose his opponents and that he only attempts to make the best of what the creative team has planned for him. However, The Never Seen 17's recent online campaign to get a match against AJ Styles has made fans believe that Cena has taken it upon himself to dictate how the remainder of his Farewell Tour plays out.Which is great, considering Triple H's booking of The Last Real Champion so far in his final year has been criticized by everyone. Now, if Cena is indeed in charge, what else could he do after facing The Phenomenal One at Crown Jewel?Here are three things The Franchise Player must make The Game do before he hangs up his wrestling boots in December:#3. One final match against Roman ReignsRoman Reigns succeeded John Cena as the face of WWE. The OTC defeated The Franchise Player at the 2017 No Mercy, where Cena had a passing of the torch moment with Reigns after his loss. The two again collided when The Cenation Leader returned to challenge The Head of The Table for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021, but was once again unsuccessful.While they are two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, their rivalry has surprisingly been one-sided, as Cena has never been able to defeat Reigns in singles competition. Now that The Last Real Champion is retiring and Roman Reigns has cemented himself as a top star, a final match between the two, where Cena attempts to finally defeat Reigns, would be a must-see affair.#2. John Cena should get himself an Intercontinental Championship matchDespite being one of the most decorated superstars of all time, one title that has eluded John Cena's illustrious career is the Intercontinental Championship. If Cena wins the IC Title, he would become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. The current champion, Dominik Mysterio, even called out The Cenation Leader to try to complete his Grand Slam quest by challenging him.That said, after next week, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom may no longer be the champion. Even if that's the case, Cena could have a chance to face another one of his iconic rivals, Rusev, who is set to challenge the young Mysterio for the gold next Monday.#1. A shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in his retirement matchJohn Cena will bid farewell to in-ring competition at the end of his Farewell Tour in December. The current plan is for The Last Real Champion to retire at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. To raise the stakes for his final match, Cena should challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.The Cenation Leader crossed paths with the current champion, Seth Rollins, at Night of Champions, but that has yet to be revisited since. Therefore, Cena should face The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Title in his retirement match.