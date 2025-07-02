The Tongans to kick Solo Sikoa out of Bloodline after he loses WWE US Title to new leader? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions to capture the United States Championship. It happened after he played his trump card by bringing Tonga Loa and Tala Tonga and seemingly resurrecting The Bloodline. However, Sikoa's celebrations may be short-lived, as speculation suggests that the Tongans could soon kick him out of the group.

Many believe that Tama Tonga could return down the line and take over the faction. He could dethrone Solo Sikoa with the help of his brothers and kick him and JC Mateo out of the group. The possibility arose since Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga hail from the same bloodline, but Sikoa is the odd one among the Tongans.

Therefore, the Tongans could look to form a separate faction with members of their lineage. Tama Tonga hasn't returned to WWE yet, and there are chances that the company could book him on his return in a major way. While he could join forces with Solo Sikoa initially, the MFT could eventually betray his leader to usurp the throne and take over the faction as its new leader.

The possibility of it happening down the line is fairly high, but it may not happen anytime soon. Sikoa recently regained power and control as he became the United States Champion. Now that he once again stands on the pedestal, WWE might showcase his dominance and rise to power. With a revamped Bloodline on his side, The Street Champion could continue to wreak havoc.

Jacob Fatu to find new allies to battle Solo Sikoa and the Tongans?

Night of Champions was not a night to remember for Jacob Fatu, as he unjustly lost the United States Championship. Solo Sikoa's newly formed faction stood tall after screwing him out of his title. Fatu now stands against a dominant force that he may not be able to take down alone.

There is a good possibility that he could form an army of his own against Sikoa's faction. Rumors have been swirling that Zilla Fatu could join him soon in this great battle of the Samoans. The 25-year-old has a history with Jacob Fatu, as they worked as a tag team in the independent circuit.

He posted a cryptic tweet after Night of Champions, indicating that he could join The Samoan Werewolf. Besides, another prominent name that could join forces with Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's army is Lance Anoa'i. The NXT star also posted a tweet, implying that he is ready to help the former US Champion.

Therefore, Jacob Fatu could find new allies against Sikoa and the Tongans, and it could lead to faction warfare in the coming days. However, this is nothing but speculation for now, and only time will tell what happens in this Bloodline saga.

