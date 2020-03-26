The truths behind characters: WWE Superstars' real names revealed

We break through the crazy world of professional wrestling for a dose of real life

The names of many of your favorite Superstars are revealed here

WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt

AJ Styles stirred the pot in sensational style just recently when he referred to The Undertaker by his real name - insisting that The Phenom should have retired 10 years ago.

Styles fired the stinging shot The Undertaker's way ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania, in a clear attempt to make things personal. After all, in the character-driven, kayfabe world of professional wrestling, nothing quite smashes the proverbial fourth wall than real names being used!

So while we're all used to knowing The Rock, The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin by the names with which they gained stardom and fame throughout their WWE careers, it's worth remembering that their parents and families most likely call them by something entirely different!

So have you ever wondered about the real names of your favorite wrestling stars, from the present day and years gone by?

Well, we've finally got something to ease your curiosity. Here, we take a look at the names behind the Superstars - and what better place to start?

The Undertaker

The Undertaker

As you'll now be aware if you were watching the recent episode of RAW, the man we all know fondly as The Undertaker is known in more personal circles as Mark Calaway. He's been using the Undertaker name since his WWE debut in 1990. He did use a variation of his real name in wrestling prior to his arrival in WWE, however, having previously been billed as both Mark Callous and Mean Mark Callous.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles might have drawn some gasps of breath from the WWE Universe when he used The Undertaker's real name, but what about if the Deadman had followed suit and returned the favor? To do so, he'd have needed to fire his retort in the direction of Allen Jones, which is the real name of the Phenomenal One - which, of course, abbreviates quite nicely to AJ.

Mark Calaway vs Allen Jones at WrestleMania? It, somehow, just doesn't have the same ring...

Hulk Hogan

The Immortal Hulk Hogan is known by fans and the vast majority of his colleagues as Hulk, or the Hulkster, or any such variation of his WWE 'stage' name. However, the man himself is actually named Terry Bollea. Yeah, we prefer Hulk, too!

