The Undertaker's infamous rival, forgotten world champion - 3 Legendary names just announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is almost here. The big ceremony will be taking place after SmackDown on Friday, April 18. There have been some big stars and notable legends announced for the event.

Ad

The headline inductee is Triple H. While The Game has been inducted as part of D-Generation X, he will now be entering as a solo star. Triple H will be joined by Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters, as well as the first-ever Immortal Moment featuring Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

With this year's upcoming ceremony, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment are bringing back Legacy inductees, as confirmed by Adam Pearce. This category typically honors legends who have passed away or represent an era with little or no footage. Oftentimes, there are also no immediate family members to accept the award on the legend's behalf, nor peers to induct them.

Ad

Trending

Three legendary names have been announced for the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame, and this article will take a look at each one. This includes a legendary rival of The Undertaker, the father of two Hall of Famers, and a former world champion who has sadly and wrongly been forgotten.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Below are three legendary names just announced for the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Ivan Koloff is a forgotten WWE Champion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ivan Koloff was a legendary pro wrestler. He broke into the industry back in 1963 and remained active to some extent until the 1990s, including stints in WWE. He returned to the ring over the next few decades, though inconsistently.

The Russian Bear is likely best known for once holding the WWWF Championship, which was the precursor to the WWE Championship that fans know today. In fact, he infamously won the title by defeating the unbeatable Bruno Sammartino.

Ad

Koloff was the only third man to hold the title and thus played a major role in wrestling history. Fans might not know that, however, as he was seemingly forgotten by World Wrestling Entertainment. For whatever reason, Vince McMahon never gave Ivan his due.

Sadly, the legend passed away in February 2017 at the age of 74. He cannot attend the Hall of Fame ceremony, but it is nice to see his legacy honored. Given the impression he made on the business, it is only right that he is part of World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame.

Ad

#2. Kamala is a famous rival of The Undertaker

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kamala is a more modern pro wrestling legend. He debuted in 1978 and proceeded to work in various territories. His most famous period came in 1992, as that's when he joined WWE for a longer stint.

During this brief but extended run, Kamala worked with names such as Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, and Macho Man Randy Savage. His most legendary feud in the company was with The Undertaker, which even saw the two collide at the 1992 Survivor Series pay-per-view in a Casket Match.

Ad

After leaving the-then WWF, Kamala would go into semi-retirement, but continued to compete occasionally until 2010. Sadly, the former WWE star passed away 10 years later in 2020.

Given that Kamala still has peers who could be involved in the Hall of Fame ceremony, it seems a bit strange that he's included in the Legacy wing. Still, it is wonderful that a unique gimmick and a talented performer will be forever immortalized.

#1. Dory Funk Sr. now joins his sons in the Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dory Funk Sr. was a pioneer in professional wrestling, beginning his career in 1940. He was best known for wrestling in the Texas region.

While that means he didn't exactly have much history with WWE, Dory still made a huge impression on the business. Sadly, he passed away from a heart attack in 1973 at just 54 years old.

Modern wrestling fans are likely more familiar with Dory Funk Sr.'s two legendary sons. Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk are his children, and both men have already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Terry has passed away, and Dory Funk Jr. is now 84 years old, so it may be difficult to have him in a Hall of Fame event to honor his father. It certainly makes sense to still honor Sr., however, and the Legacy wing might be the perfect way to do that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More