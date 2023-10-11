The Undertaker's segment on NXT was kept a secret: Find out how

The Undertaker made a significant return to NXT this week. While many already had hints that he would show up due to the teaser of the promotional video of the episode, only a few people knew what he would say during his appearance. As it turns out, there is a straightforward explanation for this.

Before the October 10, 2023, edition of NXT aired, WWE posted a video to promote the event. It had the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, and much more. However, The Undertaker's gong going off at the very end excited fans even more excited. At the end of the episode, the Hall of Famer returned and promoted Carmelo Hayes.

The Undertaker was able to keep his NXT segment a secret because only a few people knew about it. Usually, reports would emerge based on inside WWE sources or rundowns that would get leaked. However, it's possible that only several people knew about it. Due to this, his appearance was reported, but what he would do during it remained a secret, making it a bigger surprise.

Aside from Taker, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Asuka, other main roster stars were also present. LA Knight served as the guest referee between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley was also present to be at Mysterio's side.

What did The Undertaker do during his NXT appearance?

The American Bad*ss replaced the Deadman.

The latest NXT episode closed with Carmelo Hayes battling Bron Breakker. The former had The Cenation Leader in his corner, while the latter had Paul Heyman in his.

The match was a brutal back-and-forth, with multiple close calls from Breakker. Solo Sikoa even showed up, but Cena was able to fend him off before he got involved with the match. In the end, Carmelo gained victory, but the action did not stop there.

Breakker continued to attack Hayes at the end of their match and declared that although he lost, he was the biggest bad*ss in WWE. His boasting did not last long as Taker's gong sounded, and out came The American Bad*ss.

The Hall of Famer said that Breakker would be a special talent one day. However, it wouldn't be this day, and followed that with a punch. Taker ended their segment with a chokeslam. The Undertaker and Carmelo Hayes shared a moment as the show went off-air.

How did Triple H react to The Undertaker's NXT appearance?

Triple H was one of the legends who teased The Deadman's appearance before the episode. When it finally happened, he mirrored the fan's reaction by showing his excitement.

It would be interesting to see when fans could see The WWE Hall of Famer again.

