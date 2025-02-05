The Usos to get back together; Fandango's ex-partner returns? - 5 WWE tag teams who need to reunite in 2025

WWE's tag team division is heating up on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in April. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, and The War Raiders are currently the World Tag Team Champions on RAW.

Naomi and Bianca Belair have also had impressive reigns as Women's Tag Team Champions so far. Several tag teams deserve to be reunited on WWE television, and fans would react greatly if the company decided to do so.

Listed below are five tag teams that need to be reunited in 2025.

#5. The Kabuki Warriors need to reunite on WWE television

WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Asuka and Kairi Sane are both members of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE RAW and are also known as The Kabuki Warriors as a tag team. The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024, and The Empress of Tomorrow has been out with a knee injury since the match.

Trending

Kairi Sane was scheduled to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament but was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16, 2024, edition of RAW. The company should have Asuka and Kairi Sane return together and have them go after the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Bella Twins must reunite this year

Nikki Bella made her triumphant return to WWE as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. The veteran got an incredible reaction from the crowd, and it was her first match since Royal Rumble 2022.

The Bella Twins were a very popular tag team back in the day, and promotion should consider reuniting them after the reaction Nikki Bella received during her surprise return. Brie Bella has not wrestled in three years but could return to the promotion this year to compete alongside her sister.

#3. The company needs to reunite Breezango following Fandango's return

Fandango made his stunning return during last night's edition of NXT and confronted Lexis King. The veteran is currently known as JDC in TNA Wrestling but will forever be remembered by WWE fans as Fandango.

The 41-year-old was also part of a very entertaining tag team with Tyler Breeze, known as Breezango. The duo was very entertaining, and the company should consider reuniting them on WWE television this year. Breeze is currently active in independent circuits following his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2021.

#2. New Catch Republic must reunite in 2025

Tyler Bate suffered a torn pectoral muscle last year and has not been in action since the July 2, 2024, episode of NXT. He was in a tag team with Pete Dunne called the New Catch Republic during the time of the unfortunate injury.

Bate is rumored to be returning to action soon, and the company should reunite him with Dunne on the main roster. The Bruiserweight has been struggling as a singles star as of late and could get back on track once he returns to the tag team division.

#1. The Usos need to get back together this year

The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams in company history. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world this past Saturday night by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Main Event Jey eliminated John Cena to win the bout and earned a major title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The Usos broke up due to The Bloodline storyline, and Jey Uso left the faction after Jimmy Uso betrayed him during his Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. They briefly reunited in the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024 to defeat Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames match.

The YEET Master has established himself as a singles star now, but the company should still consider reuniting The Usos later this year. Jey Uso could help increase his brother's popularity by competing alongside him, and it likely wouldn't take the duo long to become tag team champions once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback