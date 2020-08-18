The women from NXT season 3: Where are they now?

NXT hasn't always bee the breeding ground for talent that it is currently recognized as. When the brand made its debut back in 2010, the show had a gameshow format that would see each Superstar eliminated from the roster until there was a winner crowned.

Each talent would be paired up with a pro from the main roster and would then be forced to work with that star throughout their time on the show. Season 1 of NXT was where The Nexus was formed and ended in June 2010, Season 2 ended in August and saw the likes of Bray Wyatt, Curtis Axel, and Titus O'Neil introduced to WWE before Season 3 saw the debut of the women.

Season 3 saw six rookie female wrestlers paired up with pros and put through their paces each week until Kaitlyn was crowned the winner and given the chance to move up to the main roster. A decade on, how many of these women are still part of the wrestling business?

#6. Jamie Keyes's NXT tenure

Jamie Keyes had been part of IMPACT Wrestling before she moved over to WWE and was announced as a member of Season 3 of NXT. Keyes was the first woman eliminated from the competition and didn't go on to feature in any other WWE shows from Week 5 of NXT and was released from her WWE contract the following week.

Instead, Keyes had focused on life outside of the ring. She is now a certified personal trainer, owned her own salon until 2015, and has gone on to start a family.

Keyes announced on her Facebook page that she was expecting a son back in August 2017, whom she named Jaxon.

Keyes, who now goes by her real name Brittany Beede-Macintyre is the only member of season three of NXT who didn't go on to make a name for herself in the wrestling industry.