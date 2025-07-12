The Wyatt Sicks to face two veteran stars in a marquee match at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks shocked the world on the latest episode of SmackDown as they defeated the Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Now that they have gold, the company needs to keep their momentum hot by putting them in the spotlight. WWE might book the sinister faction in a marquee match against two veterans at SummerSlam 2025.

Andrade and Rey Fenix might battle The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the summer spectacle. The two superstars have been working as a tag team for the past few weeks on SmackDown. Their newly formed alliance has gained traction. Just when the Wyatts' victory left the tag team division demoralized and agitated, Fenix and El Edolo were seen stepping up.

The duo confronted all the existing tag teams on SmackDown last night and declared their footing as a tag team. It was seemingly an indication that Andrade and Rey Fenix would now be in the race to beat The Wyatt Sicks. By putting the duo in a massive feud against the eerie faction for the Tag Team Title, WWE can build a significant storyline for the summer event.

Besides, all the existing tag teams in the division have already tried their luck and failed to beat up the eerie faction despite numerous attempts. Therefore, the company needs some fresh opponents for them at SummerSlam, now that it has gold. Hence, there is a high possibility that Rey Fenix and Andrade could be that fresh pair to go up against the Wyatts.

Both superstars are absolute veterans in this business, and they have the potential to deliver an incredible feud for The Biggest Party of the Summer. That said, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Wyatt Sicks now that they are the WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Wyatt Sicks to have a lengthy reign as WWE Tag Team Champions?

Ever since their return last month, The Wyatt Sicks has become a force to be reckoned with. It has been dominating the division by taking down every other tag team on the blue brand. Now that Uncle Howdy & Co. captured the WWE Tag Team Championship, they may hold it hostage for a long time.

It needs to be noted that it is the Wyatts' first championship win on the roster. While the group has been featured in several storylines over the years, it was its first major breakout in the company. Therefore, it is very likely that Triple H could give them a lengthy title reign that can span several months.

Besides, The Wyatt Sicks adds a unique layer to the SmackDown tag team division. Their rise as champions presents a challenge for other tag teams on the roster. It not only makes the dynamic for the tag team titles compelling but also opens the door for some blockbuster storylines down the line.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Uncle Howdy and his faction on SmackDown. Things are going to be interesting in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

