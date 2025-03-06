The Wyatt Sicks to go after major WWE titles at WrestleMania 41 following recent events? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks failed to take down The Final Testament on WWE RAW and were moved to SmackDown during the Transfer Window in December 2024. The group has been targeting Alexa Bliss on the blue brand lately as they seemingly want to recruit her due to her history with the late Bray Wyatt and her past ties with their leader, Uncle Howdy.

The Goddess joining the Uncle Howdy-led group would also lead to her reuniting with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross. If that happens, the duo could go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to avenge Morgan pinning Bliss during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have won the Women's Tag Team Championship together twice in the past. Their third win could make them the first members of The Wyatt Sicks to hold gold in the Stamford-based promotion.

It would also be a deserving WrestleMania moment for Bliss, who missed The Showcase of The Immortals for three years in a row.

The Judgment Day has been dealing with several problems internally. There has been tension between Finn Balor and other members of the group. Uncle Howdy and his stablemates could hit the final nail in the coffin at WrestleMania 41 and cause the group to disband.

Uncle Howdy could even target Finn Balor for a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to The Prince being one of Bray Wyatt's most memorable opponents. He could have his first premium live event match against the former Universal Champion, just like The Fiend did at SummerSlam 2019.

Uncle Howdy could return to WWE SmackDown soon after being sidelined due to an injury

Uncle Howdy last appeared on WWE programming on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, where he and his Wyatt Sicks teammates lost a tag team match to The Final Testament.

Fans are waiting to see the group make its first appearance on WWE SmackDown, but it was purportedly delayed due to Uncle Howdy suffering an injury. Fortunately, he has been cleared to return to in-ring action, which means that the group could show up on the blue brand as soon as tomorrow night.

The Wyatt Sicks have continued to tease an alliance with Alexa Bliss while they have been off WWE television. A couple of graphical glitches related to them appeared during The Five Feet of Fury's matches in recent weeks. She has also dropped teases of her own, like using the Sister Abigail DDT as a finishing move against her opponents.

