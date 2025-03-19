The Wyatt Sicks to target 6-time WWE champion and her faction ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

The Wyatt Sicks has been lurking in the shadows for the past few months, waiting to prey upon its next victim. It appears that Uncle Howdy and his group may have finally found their target. The sinister faction could cast its ominous shadow over Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day. What caused the speculation is Morgan's recent actions on social media.

The six-time WWE champion recently took a shot at Rhea Ripley on X/Twitter. Beneath her comment, a fan told Liv Morgan that Nikki Cross was calling her name. The Miracle Kid boldly claimed that she would beat Cross. Morgan's glaring reply may have very well attracted The Wyatt Sicks' attention towards her.

Besides, Alexa Bliss, who is expected to join the uncanny faction very soon, also has a score to settle with the former Women's World Champion. Liv Morgan crushed Bliss' WrestleMania dreams not once but twice. It won't be an exaggeration to say that The Miracle Kid has not only dug a grave for herself but also for her beloved faction.

It could be a matter of time before Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross join forces. Both superstars along with The Wyatt Sicks could go on a hunt for The Judgment Day on RAW. While Bliss and Cross can prey upon Liv and Raquel, Uncle Howdy and Co. could go after Finn Balor and others. This could ultimately lead to a faction warfare ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan is a six-time WWE champion having held the Women's World Title twice, the Women's Tag Team Title thrice, and the Women's Crown Jewel Title once. It will be interesting to see if she feuds with the sinister faction in the coming weeks.

The Wyatt Sicks to battle The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is just a month away and The Judgment Day is wandering directionless on RAW. Well, the same can be said for The Wyatt Sicks who has yet to make an appearance since moving to SmackDown. However, the two factions could soon cross paths ahead of WrestleMania 41.

There is a good chance that the macabre faction could battle The Judgment Day at The Show of Shows this year. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. Rumors have been swirling that they could defend their title against the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in Las Vegas.

If that happens, Uncle Howdy and Co. could go head-to-head with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito at WrestleMania. It can give rise to a compelling multi-person match, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. WWE can raise the stakes by adding any stipulation to this bout.

However, this is complete speculation at this point as The Wyatt Sicks' direction is unclear. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks leading up to The Show of Shows.

