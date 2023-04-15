There is only one superstar who could face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam & it's not Gunther

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant stars on the WWE roster. Due to his stature, The Beast Incarnate should face an imposing superstar at SummerSlam, however despite the rumors, it will most likely not be Gunther.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Brock Lesnar had an intense stare-down during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. The Beast and The Ring General will surely clash one day, but WWE is reportedly not considering booking the match for SummerSlam at the moment.

Brock is currently engaged in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes after he attacked him before the main event of the RAW after WrestleMania. Lesnar squared off against Omos in the first match of Night 2 of the Show of Shows. The Nigerian Giant got into Brock's head leading up to the match using his imposing size and strength. Brock did ultimately get the better of Omos at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Following his win at WrestleMania, The Beast turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. Now that he is a heel, Omos could challenge Lesnar to a rematch following Brock's feud with Cody Rhodes. The 28-year-old couldn't get it done at WrestleMania but may be able to conquer The Beast if he gets another chance at SummerSlam in August.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes it is time for Brock Lesnar to start giving back to the business

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently stated that he thinks it is time for Brock Lesnar to start giving back to the business at this point in his career.

The 45-year-old is still one of the biggest names in the company, but a timely loss to a younger superstar could help them become popular in the WWE Universe. Omos could have used a big win at WrestleMania, but a victory over Lesnar at SummerSlam would still positively impact his career.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show ahead of WrestleMania 39, the Olympic Gold Medalist suggested that Brock Lesnar should lose to Omos because The Nigerian Giant is at the beginning of his career.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career," Angle said. "Brock's always been these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea," said Kurt Angle.

Omos quickly got back to his winning ways and dominated Elias on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if The Nigerian Giant can get the better of The Beast if there is a rematch down the line.

