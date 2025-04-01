There's only one man who can give Jey Uso the confidence to beat Gunther at WrestleMania following Jimmy Uso's injury

Gunther went all out against his WrestleMania 41 opponent Jey Uso by brutally attacking Jimmy Uso on this week's WWE RAW. It wouldn't be a wonder if the challenger feels disheartened and possibly even insecure in his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match, but one man who can help lift his spirits again is Roman Reigns.

Gunther and Jimmy Uso faced off this week on RAW in a singles match, but Jey Uso quickly stepped in when The Ring General continued attacking the SmackDown star. However, Jey couldn't stop the World Heavyweight Champion from brutally attacking Jimmy. Next week, Roman Reigns is advertised to appear, which might lead to a serious conversation with The Yeet Master and a possible face-off with the champion.

Roman Reigns is a very influential figure for Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have a rocky history, but what matters now is that they have overcome their differences and are back on the same page. Although the Tribal Chief was one of the Yeet Master's biggest enemies, he also played a huge part in making Jey who he is now.

Jey had a lot to prove and accomplish as Roman's right-hand man in The Bloodline, and a lot more to prove when the RAW star quit The Bloodline and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Head of the Table telling his cousin that he believes in him and that Uso has what it takes to dethrone the champion will help the challenger gain back his confidence.

Jey Uso almost managed to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman faced a lot of superstars in his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion; among them was Jey Uso. With this in mind, Reigns can remind his cousin how he can use it to his advantage.

Roman can remind Jey that if it wasn't for Jimmy interfering at SummerSlam, he might have been the Undisputed WWE Champion already. On the other hand, The Ring General never managed to get in the title picture and share the ring with him.

Roman Reigns intimidating Gunther can help lower his pride

Jey and Roman advertised for the upcoming Monday Night RAW, as well as Gunther himself. Due to how personal things have gotten in recent shows, it wouldn't be a surprise if the champion confronts Reigns as well. However, this might not work in the World Heavyweight Champion's favor.

Gunther could be intimidated by the Tribal Chief, resulting in Jey getting the upper hand in the coming weeks.

