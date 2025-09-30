There’s only one man who needs to join The Vision at WWE Crown Jewel! 

The Vision has acted as a cohesive unit since its inception in WWE. However, for the first time, the faction seems divided, as hinted by Cody Rhodes on RAW. While Seth Rollins assured Rhodes that he had everything under control, his expressions told a different story.

Ad

The Visionary will battle The American Nightmare for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. As for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the duo has been outnumbered by the returning Roman Reigns, reuniting with The Usos.

If the OG Bloodline members challenge The Vision on October 11, the villainous alliance may need another member. In that case, given recent developments, only one man could join the heel faction at WWE Crown Jewel, and it's none other than Brock Lesnar!

Ad

Trending

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at WWE Wrestlepalooza, where he squashed John Cena in a singles match. Fans were shocked by the one-sided nature of the bout as The Mayor of Suplex City delivered six F-5s to The Last Real Champion.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

However, an interesting event happened before the match began, as Paul Heyman emerged to introduce his former client, Brock Lesnar, much like how he used to do back in the day.

Ad

Ad

Heyman is seemingly juggling between acting as The Oracle and an Advocate. While Seth Rollins may be blindsided by this move, given that Breakker and Reed are currently outnumbered, the legendary manager may introduce The Beast to The Vision.

Brock could team up with Breakker and Reed to face Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is entirely speculative at this point.

Ad

WWE legend believes there should be a rematch between John Cena and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam Night Two, laying out John Cena with an F-5 following The Franchise Player's loss against Cody Rhodes. Lesnar went on a short hiatus before appearing again on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, interrupting the United States Championship match between Sami Zayn and Cena and attacking both of them.

Ad

The longtime rivals collided at Wrestlepalooza, where Lesnar destroyed John Cena. The Franchise Player barely got any offense in, as the bout was largely dominated by The Beast Incarnate. While the match was reportedly their last in-ring encounter, Kevin Nash believes there should be a rematch.

On his Kliq This podcast, the WWE legend suggested that, given their previous bout, Cena has to defeat Lesnar, referencing David slaying Goliath. Here's what Nash had to say:

Ad

"David has to slay Goliath. There's no Goliath like Brock. I mean, he looks better now than he did 20 years ago. Like, more impressive."

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Brock Lesnar in the global juggernaut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!