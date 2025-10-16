There’s only one man who needs to return to WWE as The Vision’s new leader

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended on a shocking note, as Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision. Bron Breakker pulled the trigger and hit a vicious Spear on The Visionary, followed by a Tsunami from Bronson Reed, who eventually chose to side with The Dog of WWE. Paul Heyman raised the heel duo's hands as they stood over Rollins to close the show.While it appears that Breakker has taken over the leadership of The Vision, there could be another surprise lined up. If the creative team chooses to take a different route, there is only one man who could be The Vision's new leader: Chris Jericho.Rumors about Y2J returning to the global juggernaut have been circulating for months now. Earlier, Jericho liked an Instagram post suggesting that he was open to making a comeback to WWE following the expiration of his AEW contract. This was enough for fans to start fantasy booking the veteran's comeback after over seven years.The 54-year-old's status in professional wrestling has once again become a topic of discussion among fans. Y2J announced the line-up for Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Seventh Cruise of A Seventh Cruise, in which AEW wrestlers were notably missing. This and the fact that the veteran has been absent from television since April hint at Jericho's potential departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.If Y2J returns to WWE, he could be unveiled as The Vision's leader, now that Seth Rollins has been kicked out. He has the credibility to fit in that role and could take the group to even greater heights. For now, Chris Jericho is under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. It is possible that he could ask for an early release and return to the global juggernaut, but nothing has been confirmed.After Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker could kick another top WWE star out of The VisionBron Breakker may not be done shocking people just yet. With Seth Rollins out of The Vision, Becky Lynch's place in the faction is likely compromised. When The Man returns next week, Breakker could officially kick her out of the group.Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri on next week's RAW. The distraction caused by the recent drama surrounding her husband could lead to Big Time Becks losing her title. That said, this is just speculation for now.