There's only one way Triple H can save Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign on WWE RAW

Gunther had a confrontation with Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso last Monday on RAW on Netflix, with The Yeet Master still pondering whether to go after The Ring General at WrestleMania 41, as he aims to become World Champion for the first time in his career.

As Jey Uso has lost to Gunther three straight times, the reigning champion mocked him. However, as Uso has momentum on his side, he could end Gunther's title reign at 'Mania.

If the run does end, Gunther would have had an underwhelming world title run with most of his feuds falling flat. With the star's Intercontinental Title reign considered a yardstick, many fans feel that Triple H could have done better in terms of booking the World Heavyweight Title run.

However, The Game could find a way to save The Ring General's title reign on RAW should he follow a different path during the Road to WrestleMania.

Jey Uso goes after Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The Yeet Master has yet to choose who he will face at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He confronted both Gunther and Cody Rhodes last week, and heading to the Elimination Chamber, he is expected to make his decision soon.

Even though it seems that the Royal Rumble winner leans towards facing The Ring General, he could eventually pick The American Nightmare as his opponent at WrestleMania 41.

That way, Gunther would face the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match, likely John Cena or CM Punk, and would go on to beat them at Mania to retain the title.

It will allow Cody Rhodes to possibly have a heel turn

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has been teasing a heel turn for weeks and his recent segment with CM Punk was proof for that. Likewise, the way he snapped at Kevin Owens in the recent title match at the Royal Rumble could be a sign that a heel turn is the next step for him.

Rhodes' turn to the dark side could happen at 'Mania and against one of the top faces of WWE, who has all the momentum in the world on his side at the moment.

In addition, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are friends, so it would make sense for the WWE creative team to go down that route and have Cody turn heel, no matter if he retains the title or not.

Gunther could have a dream match against John Cena

The Ring General has done a great job as a heel and as the World Heavyweight Champion since winning the title back at SummerSlam.

And if Jey picks Cody for the title match at WrestleMania 41, WWE's creative team could have John Cena win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to face The Ring General. That way, Gunther would become part of The Cenation Leader's farewell tour and the two could have a dream match.

The reigning champion could also be the ideal opponent to prevent the 16-time World Champion from making history. This could give another compelling story to add to Cena's farewell tour and he looks to embark on a 17th world title run.

Thus, a loss to The Ring General would allow Cena to break the record later in the year and closer to the end of his tour, while it would further elevate the reigning champion as a megastar in the business.

