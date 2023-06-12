"They didn't rush this" - 75-year-old Hall of Famer praises WWE for taking its time with The Bloodline 

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently praised The Bloodline storyline and said that it has worked because the company has taken its time with it.

The Bloodline's storyline has captivated the WWE Universe, and fans are already waiting to see what happens next. Roman Reigns recently banished Jimmy Uso from the group following his actions at Night of Champions.

Jimmy tried to help Jey Uso defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship this past Friday on SmackDown but accidentally caught his brother with a Superkick. Austin Theory was then able to capitalize after interference from Pretty Deadly and retained the United States Championship.

Speaking on the Road Trip "After Hours" podcast, Mac Davis stated that the foundation of wrestling was good versus evil, or the USA versus a foreign heel, and wondered if the company could still do that today. Teddy Long noted that they are sort of doing that with The Bloodline and praised WWE for taking its time with the storyline.

"Well, I think you can because they've done it basically with The Bloodline. With The Bloodline, they have also put in the families. So you can do it, but with The Bloodline they have taken their time. They didn't rush this. They took their time and they talked about this. They made sure that whatever they put out there was going to work. A lot of times back in the day things got rushed. So like I said, times have changed and I think you can do it right now with the way the country is but you just kind of have to tone it down," said Teddy Long. [From 12:30 - 13:03]

WWE legend Teddy Long on if he preferred being a babyface or a heel

Teddy Long served as a referee and the general manager of WWE SmackDown and ECW during his time with the company.

During episode 34 of Road Trip "After Hours," a listener asked if Teddy enjoyed portraying a heel or a babyface more. The 75-year-old claimed that it didn't matter to him and he was just focused on giving it all during his performance in WWE.

"It really didn't make a difference to me, you know what I mean? I just enjoyed doing what I did. When I was a heel I enjoyed doing that, and that is all I concentrated on was being that heel. When I went into being the General Manager and I started being a babyface, that is what I concentrated on. But then sometimes being the GM you've got to be a heel too. Like I said, my thing is I didn't have no preference. Whatever they wanted me to do, that is what I concentrated on doing and give it 100%," said Teddy Long. [From 17:31 - 18:03]

Roman Reigns is set to return on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if The Tribal Chief's plan works out and Jey Uso falls in line, or if he aligns with Jimmy against The Bloodline.

