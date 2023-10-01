"This can't be him," "Cursed image" - WWE fans in disbelief as unrecognizable image of Solo Sikoa surfaces online

Solo Sikoa is arguably the most threatening superstar on the WWE SmackDown roster. An unrecognizable photo of The Enforcer has left fans asking some serious questions.

The Bloodline has been the top faction on SmackDown for nearly two years. Even though fans have seen the faction fall apart multiple times, with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso leaving recently, it has still regained fans’ interest.

Roman Reigns has relied on his faction in general, and Solo Sikoa in particular, to help him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on many occasions.

Sikoa has been the most intense member of the faction and has shown little to no emotions throughout his stay with his family members. Even when fans have seen Reigns and other members of The Bloodline crack after jokes from Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, Solo has remained quite serious.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently posted a photo of Solo Sikoa and Tiffany Stratton from their WWE Performance Centre days. Fans can see Sikoa smiling wide in the photo.

You can check out the post below:

The image has taken many fans by surprise, who find it unbelievable that The Enforcer can flash a big smile. Many Twitter users reacted hilariously to the image.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, he nearly turned his heel on The Tribal Chief during their match against The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will face John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane

The Bloodline’s Enforcer and Jimmy Uso sent AJ Styles to the hospital following a heinous attack on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. Their actions left John Cena without a partner after The Cenation Leader was banking on having Styles by his side for the Premium Live Event.

The Enforcer looked to do something similar to Cena on the latest edition of SmackDown before LA Knight came out to make the save. Even though Knight had no reason to inject himself into the rivalry, his presence felt almost natural.

Working with Cena will help both Knight and Sikoa get a good rub for the future. They are certainly destined to be future world champions who will get a lot more spotlight thanks to the match at Fastlane 2023.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will spike John Cena to win the match for his team at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below!