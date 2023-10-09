This week in WWE history: Beloved babyface loses title in controversial fashion, massive debut (October 2-October 8)

WWE continues to have a record-setting business. Seemingly, a new report comes out every week that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has set a new gate record in various cities across the United States.

This week was notable, as it featured a big episode of NXT that drew more viewers than AEW Dynamite. RAW and SmackDown also aired, focusing on the Big Fastlane event that just aired. All in all, things are very much a success for the company.

Still, the modern product isn't for everybody. Some people prefer the past or being able to learn about a time period that they weren't able to experience. For those individuals, you're in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly article that takes a glance back at the company's past.

This week, we'll look back at the debut of a Hall of Famer, several big Hell in a Cell matches, a massive move for SmackDown, and more. What went down this week in the promotion's past?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The Undertaker and CM Punk clashed at Hell in a Cell on October 4, 2009

The first-ever WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was held back on October 4, 2009. This event was spawned from the success of the Hell in a Cell Match, which was first introduced twelve years prior in 1997. Around 12,000 fans were in attendance for the show.

Hell in a Cell 2009 was notable for featuring three matches inside the dangerous structure. D-Generation X battled Legacy's Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes in the main event, plus Randy Orton and John Cena battled inside the cage for the WWE Championship.

Perhaps the most intriguing one, however, saw The Undertaker defeat CM Punk inside the deadly structure. The Deadman won in just 10 minutes, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in the process. Many fans were frustrated at Punk losing so quickly.

#4. SmackDown on FOX debuted on October 4, 2019

WWE made a massive change in 2019. After the SmackDown brand was on USA Network and part of the NBCU family for quite some time, the show moved to the FOX Network for a big money deal.

The Friday Night SmackDown debut episode on FOX was held on October 4, 2019. The show featured numerous big stars, including The Rock, who had returned to WWE television for the first time in years.

The main event of the night is quite controversial to this day, however. Brock Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston for the world title and devastated the champion in seconds. To this very day, many fans still look back at the decision in frustration.

#3. Kane debuted at In Your House: Badd Blood on October 5, 1997

WWE Badd Blood was held on October 5, 1997. The big show was another entry into the In Your House pay-per-view series, which initially consisted of shorter shows for a cheaper price tag. The event took place at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri, in front of 21,000 fans.

The main event of the show was the first-ever Hell in a Cell Match. The Undertaker battled Shawn Michaels in a brutal and physical bout for around half an hour. Despite being beaten to a bloody pulp, The Heartbreak Kid ultimately won the match, albeit under controversial circumstances.

Shawn won, thanks to interference from Kane. The Big Red Machine made his WWE debut, much to the shock and awe of The Undertaker. Kane hit his brother with a Tombstone, allowing Michaels to win. This eventually led to Kane and The Deadman clashing at WrestleMania.

#2. Seth Rollins and The Fiend had a controversial match at Hell in a Cell on October 6, 2019

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

WWE Hell in a Cell took place on October 6, 2019. Around 10,000 fans were in attendance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card had eight matches, but there was a bonus bout on the Kickoff show prior to Hell in a Cell properly beginning.

While some matches were quite good, the event is best remembered for a disastrous main event. The Fiend, a character from the brilliant mind of Bray Wyatt, went one-on-one with Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match with the WWE Universal Championship on the line.

The match was overbooked with dark red mood lighting, making it difficult for many fans to see what was happening adequately. Seth kept beating The Fiend down, but like a horror movie villain, he kept coming back for more. The bout included an endless amount of stomps, the use of a toolbox, and a spot on the exposed concrete.

In the end, the match didn't even have a proper conclusion. It ended by referee stoppage. The talent involved and the fans seemingly never looked back at the match fondly.

#1. Kevin Owens battled Shane McMahon at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 8, 2017

Shane McMahon

WWE Hell in a Cell took place on October 8, 2017, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Around 16,000 fans were in attendance for a seven match card. Two of the seven bouts were held inside Hell in a Cell.

Before the show, an infamous segment saw Kevin Owens attack Vince McMahon, even making the-then WWE Chairman bleed. The main event match of Hell in a Cell saw Shane McMahon attempt to get revenge by battling Owens inside the hellish structure.

The nearly 40-minute-long Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match eventually saw Shane and Kevin fighting at the top of the cage and around ringside. At one point, Shane laid Owens onto the announcer's table and climbed to the top of the cell.

McMahon did a Leap of Faith in an attempt to finish Owens off once and for all, but Kevin's long-time friend and rival Sami Zayn pulled The Prizefighter to safety, turning heel in the process. Owens then managed to pin a brutalized Shane McMahon.