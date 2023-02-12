WWE's momentum continues on the road to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend and WrestleMania 39 in less than two months. Fan interest is at a fever pitch, and the company's top stories are receiving critical acclaim.

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso have all had standout moments on RAW & SmackDown this past week. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch & Bayley were involved in a high-profile Steel Cage Match that eventually featured an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Lita. This, plus the fallout from Vengeance Day on NXT, made for an exciting week of pro wrestling.

Juxtaposed with the present, Sportskeeda also allows fans to relive past memories & learn about major events and incidents from World Wrestling Entertainment's rich history in weekly installments.

This week's article will feature a blend of exciting moments and unfortunate news. A top star returned in a surprising manner, a beloved favorite won their first world title, an incredible wrestler was forced to retire, and a legendary name sadly passed away.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Daniel Bryan announced his retirement on February 8, 2016

Daniel Bryan

Sad news spread like wildfire throughout social media prior to WWE RAW on February 8, 2016. During the show, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan revealed that due to concussion issues, he had to retire from active competition.

Monday Night RAW from later that day was held in Bryan's home state of Washington. Wrestlers spoke about his importance to them, and he went on to officially announce his retirement, delivering an emotional speech.

Thankfully, Daniel Bryan's career didn't end there. He eventually returned in a non-wrestling capacity before being cleared to return to the ring. Upon returning to action, Bryan headlined WrestleMania and even won another world title. He is currently competing in All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Christian returned to WWE during ECW on February 10, 2009

Steven @steviebreech ON THIS DAY: Christian made his shocking return to WWE on a 2009 episode of #ECW @Christian4Peeps @realjackswagger ON THIS DAY: Christian made his shocking return to WWE on a 2009 episode of #ECW! @Christian4Peeps @realjackswagger https://t.co/trthAxsK0t

Christian Cage made a big return to WWE during an episode of ECW on February 10, 2009. Prior to his return, Christian had competed in TNA Wrestling, where he captured their top title. The former Intercontinental Champion chose to leave World Wrestling Entertainment in 2005.

He returned by interrupting ECW Champion Jack Swagger. The All-American American boldly called out Hornswoggle for a fight but instead got Christian. The two then wrestled later that night. Captain Charisma was successful in dethroning Swagger and winning the ECW Championship.

While Todd Grisham's enthusiastic call of "It's Christian" isn't a landmark moment in wrestling history, his return did excite fans and added a new wrinkle to the WWE ECW brand. Captain Charisma's return to the company eventually led to him capturing the World Heavyweight Championship as a member of the SmackDown brand.

#3. The legendary Mr. Perfect passed away on February 10, 2003

Nerd Spew! @nerdspew1



Oddly enough, I wore his shirt yesterday; a brand new shirt I ordered from WWE Shop. These coincidences always happen unknowingly.



You’re sorely missed, Curt.



🕯️



#NerdSpew

#RIP

#MrPerfect

#CurtHennig 20 years ago, we lost one of the absolute best to do it.Oddly enough, I wore his shirt yesterday; a brand new shirt I ordered from WWE Shop. These coincidences always happen unknowingly.You’re sorely missed, Curt.🕯️ 20 years ago, we lost one of the absolute best to do it.Oddly enough, I wore his shirt yesterday; a brand new shirt I ordered from WWE Shop. These coincidences always happen unknowingly.You’re sorely missed, Curt. 🕯️ #NerdSpew#RIP#MrPerfect#CurtHennig https://t.co/dGM9jz0kNt

February 10, 2003, was a sad day for pro wrestling fans. WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig passed away on that day. The legendary star was only 44 years old at the time of his passing, but he left a lasting legacy that fans still look back at fondly today.

While he had success everywhere he went, Hennig's peak came at World Wrestling Entertainment, where he competed as Mr. Perfect. Curt became a two-time Intercontinental Champion in the company.

Mr. Perfect won top titles in other promotions, including AWA and WCW. Prior to his unfortunate passing, he had a brief career resurgence in 2002 when he participated in the Royal Rumble Match.

Hennig was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

#2. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn headlined NXT TakeOver: Rival on February 11, 2015

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The fourth-ever NXT TakeOver special took place on February 11, 2015. The NXT TakeOver: Rival event featured six big matches, including a main event where two former best friends clashed.

The card was stacked from top to bottom. Hideo Itami & Tyler Breeze clashed in the opener, followed by a No Disqualification Match. Two title bouts and a number one contender match also helped to fill out the undercard with Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, and Bayley, among others, featured.

The main event saw NXT Champion Sami Zayn defend his title against his former best friend, Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter debuted at the prior TakeOver, ultimately turning on his best friend the same night.

Their title bout was one for the ages, with Owens ultimately winning by referee stoppage following a plethora of powerbombs.

#1. Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship for the first time at Elimination Chamber on February 12, 2017

Bray Wyatt as WWE Champion

Elimination Chamber was held on February 12, 2017. The show featured seven main-card matches, all presented by the Friday Night SmackDown brand. The show is notable for featuring three women's matches on the main card, something that was unusual in the years prior to the Women's Evolution.

The main event of the SmackDown branded event featured John Cena defending the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match. Cena battled Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz, & Dean Ambrose inside the violent structure.

Bray Wyatt ultimately walked out as the victor, capturing his first-ever world title. He went on to win more gold in the company and is one of the most popular stars on the roster today.

