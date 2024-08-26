Tiffany Stratton and 3 other WWE Superstars who could win their first main roster title in 2024

It's a great time to be a WWE fan right now as the promotion is experiencing a level of success that hasn't been seen in years. Triple H is leading the new era with creativity and exciting storytelling. Both RAW and SmackDown have fans locked in each week, which is thanks primarily to the elite superstars on the main roster.

When one looks at the current lineup of title holders across promotions, WWE is arguably represented by the best champions, with Cody Rhodes at the top, and Gunther, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax Bron Breakker, and LA Knight not far behind.

With that said, some rising stars are hungry for opportunities to prove they are ready for the championship spotlight. Here is our list of four WWE Superstars who could win their first main roster singles title in 2024.

#4 - Future Women's World Champion Zoey Stark

Women's wrestling is at an all-time high, thanks primarily to the deep talent pool in the WWE women's division. Liv Morgan is leading the way on the RAW roster as the current Women's World Champion.

Morgan is deeply embroiled in a compelling storyline that features Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, but when the dust settles on this angle, Zoey Stark could come knocking on the door for a title shot.

Stark signed with the company in early 2021 after a successful indie career. She worked her way to the top of the developmental brand, eventually becoming one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the 2021 Great American Bash.

Zoey was drafted to RAW last year and while she has yet to be established in a creative direction, she has become a true threat in the main roster women's tag team division. Stark has all the tools needed to become a singles champion and will likely get her shot soon.

#3 - Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes could become the United States Champion this year

Carmelo Hayes debuted in 2021 on WWE's developmental brand and soon climbed to the top of the ladder, becoming the NXT Champion. "The Era of HIM" catapulted Hayes into stardom, as he was chosen by SmackDown as the third overall pick in this year's Draft. Melo has been shining recently, having some stellar matches with Andrade.

The current SmackDown roster boasts an abundance of elite talent. While Roman Reigns and The Bloodline saga have the attention of the world, LA Knight has gotten off to a great start as the new United States Champion.

His rivalry with Logan Paul has been entertaining, but Carmelo Hayes could step into the picture as a legitimate candidate to challenge for Knight's title. The Stamford-based promotion has already sowed seeds of a feud between the two in the past few months.

#2 - 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Bronson Reed

During his career, there have been several adjectives used to describe Bronson Reed, such as "Big" and "Colossal." Regardless of what you call him, Reed is on a roll right now and is demanding respect from the entire RAW roster. The recent angle involving fellow big man Braun Strowman is setting up for a massive collision of two monsters.

Bronson Reed initially signed with WWE in 2019, but after a couple of years of floating around without a creative direction, he was released in 2021. He spent some time in Japan and with Impact Wrestling before eventually returning to WWE in late 2022.

Now that he's back with the company, the 36-year-old has a chip on his shoulder and looks to leave his mark on the RAW roster. There are several directions Reed could go, such as a run for the Intercontinental title or the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1 - Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton could become the new WWE Women's Champion this year

WWE's women's division is on fire right now, and at the top of the blue brand are Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. The Irresistible Force is not only the reigning Women's Champion but also the Queen of the Ring, while the 26-year-old is the current Miss Money in the Bank.

Stratton signed with the company in 2021, and it quickly became clear that she would be a star. At last year's Battleground, she defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the NXT Women's Champion. Tiffany eventually signed with SmackDown earlier this year and went on to win the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

At SummerSlam, Tiffany provided the distraction needed to help Nia Jax become the new Women's Champion, defeating the former champ, Bayley. While the duo appears to have a strong alliance at present, Stratton could betray Jax without notice, and take the title from her, now that she has the license to cash in her MITB contract at any time.

