Title for title, rematch with old rival? 5 opponents for Seth Rollins after WWE RAW Day 1 victory

Seth Rollins retained his title at WWE RAW Day 1. The Visionary defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of the night. The match saw interference from Damian Priest. Senor Money in the Bank, however, failed to cash in his contract for the World Heavyweight Championship yet again.

Rollins’ next title defense will presumably take place at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event unless the champion decides to issue an open challenge on RAW next Monday. The January 8 episode of the red brand will witness the return of his old rival, CM Punk.

While we wait for WWE to officially reveal the next challenger to the World Title, let’s take a look at these five potential opponents for Seth Rollins:

#5. Jey Uso gets another title shot

Jey Uso truly came in his element in 2023. The Yeet Master disassociated himself from The Bloodline after SummerSlam 2023. He quit SmackDown only to find a new home on Monday Night RAW. The former Tag Team Champion had a great World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately for Jey, his momentum was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, causing him to lose the title match to The Visionary. He might issue another challenge to the champion but under a No Disqualification stipulation.

#4. Bronson Reed rises to the occasion

Bronson Reed witnessed a consistent rise during the past year. The big man gradually built himself up to the upper mid-card status and had some great matches. He gave Intercontinental Champion Gunther one of his toughest title defenses to date.

Reed might graduate from midcard to main event scene in 2024. The former NXT North American Championship is yet to receive a World Title shot on WWE RAW. That match might happen as soon as next Monday on the red brand.

#3. Chad Gable moves up the main roster ladder

Chad Gable had a breakout 2023. The Alpha Academy star had some spectacular matches on Monday Night RAW. Master Gable got his big moment when he gave a rare count-out loss to Gunther on the August 21 episode of the red brand.

Fans are clamoring for the 37-year-old star to move on from his faction to bigger and better things. Gable has proven time and again that he’s one of the very best between the ropes. He might step up to Seth Rollins for his World Title this year.

#2. Bron Breakker gets his rematch against Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker dropped his NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. He turned heel and embarked on a path of destruction. Breakker took out multiple stars, including Von Vagner, in his quest to turn the White and Gold Brand upside down.

The top NXT star is no stranger to Rollins. The two shared the ring at NXT Gold Rush. The Visionary retained his title that night. Breakker can potentially show up on a future episode of WWE RAW and once again challenge the World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Gunther goes for the bigger fish

Gunther had the most successful 2023 compared to the other four men on this list. The Ring General became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He put down every challenge that stepped up to him during the past 12 months.

While many fans want to see Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar, the Austrian brute could set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. Who knows, we might see a title-for-title match between the two proud champions.

Who do you think should challenge Seth Rollins for his title? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.