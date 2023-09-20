Trish Stratus initially joined WWE in late 1999. She made her televised debut the following year. Over the next six years, The Diva of the Decade became the top female superstar on the roster, winning seven Women's Championships before retiring in 2006.

The 47-year-old appeared on stage with Canadian DJ Kid Kut nearly three years after her departure. Stratus congratulated Kut on winning an award before asking him to kiss her.

He laid a peck on the Hall of Famer's cheek. She then asked him for one more. When he attempted to kiss her again on the cheek, she turned around and locked lips with him.

Kut then took the mic to send a message to his fiancée. He told her he still loves her. Stratus also addressed her husband after her kiss with the Canadian DJ.

"To my husband, I love you too," she said. [0:25 - 0:27]

After the event, the two spoke to the camera about their kiss. Stratus even asked Kut if he was "stratusfied?"

"She just kissed me on stage," Kut said. "No, you kissed me, actually, we have to clarify that," she replied. Stratus added: "Are you stratusfied?" Kut responded: "More than stratusfied, I'm satisfied." [0:37 - 1:04]

Trish Stratus previously recalled her husband's reaction to her kissing The Rock on WWE TV

The Stamford-based company teased a romance between The Rock and Trish Stratus in 2001. The two top superstars locked lips in a backstage segment on SmackDown.

In an interview with Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette in 2021, Stratus recalled her husband's reaction when she told him she would kiss The Brahma Bull on TV.

"I always say, because Ron and I were fans for so long, he gives me that insight. He gets the business. I'd go 'I have to kiss The Rock tonight.' He's like 'cool. That's going to be great for your character.' Amazing right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

