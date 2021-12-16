Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa should be a perfect passing of the NXT torch

Bron Breakker seems destined to be the number one guy in NXT 2.0

There have been so many changes recently in NXT that even hardcore fans of the brand almost need a scorecard to keep track of who's who on this revamped roster.

We've seen standard bearers like Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly depart, as well as an infusion of younger talent like Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa and the franchise's new 'chosen one', Bron Breakker.

As has been well-documented, Breakker is the son of the legendary Dog-Faced Gremlin, Rick Steiner. He's definitely got his family's genetics, as he wrestles and talks just like his father and his uncle, Scott. Part of his pedigree includes the family's patented mix of slams and suplexes blended with a traditional, amateur style.

It didn't take long for WWE to designate Breakker as a star of the future and the soon-to-be top dog of NXT in the present

Breakker has come on with such fast and furious intensity that he now finds himself at the center of the NXT 2.0 youth movement. He is their unofficial leader as they turn the page on the black and gold version of the brand and look to new horizons in 2022.

He represents everything Vince McMahon wants to see in his WWE athletes, and he is the a perfect poster boy for the boss' vision of the new NXT.

The man currently holding the NXT gold -- Tommaso Ciampa -- does not.

That's why the two are on a collision course that will pit old school vs. new school in so many different ways. It's a clash of different thoughts, ideas and visions of where the industry is headed in this already tumultuous decade -- a battle of two different philosophies.

It is a battle for control of the jungle, with the younger lion looking to succeed the current leader of the pride.

It all came to a head on this week's edition of NXT, as Ciampa lashed out at his precocious challenger

Following Breakker's victory over Roderick Strong on the latest episode of NXT, Ciampa was there to strike. He sent a message to the upstart in order to set up what is surely a title showdown in the very near future.

That's where -- if all goes as planned -- Ciampa will cut the last ties to the original NXT and pass the torch to the leader of the new school. The veteran knows what his job is here, and he will no doubt do the honors in valiant form.

When that time comes, Breakker's ultimate victory will be the last flicker of that black and gold flame that used to burn so brightly.

While that is disappointing to some longtime fans, it's what has to be done if NXT is truly supposed to move on from its past and evolve. In order to start the next chapter, you have to be able to turn the page.

That next chapter is Bron Breakker... your future NXT Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

When do you think Bron Breakker will capture the NXT Championship? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku