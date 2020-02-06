Tony Khan names Chris Jericho, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and 2 other former WWE Champions on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

Interesting choice (Pic Source: WWE)

Tony Khan sat down with al.com to discuss wrestling, his fandom with it as well as AEW. He was then asked who would be on his Mount Olympus of Wrestling (Mt. Rushmore) and he responded with Chris Jericho, Stone Cold Steve, Bret Hart and Ric Flair.

It's an interesting choice to say the least. It does play into why Chris Jericho was made AEW Champion. In recent weeks, it was revealed that Jericho has been vocal on creative backstage that involve and don't involve him. Christopher Daniels even commented on this and said that Jericho has earned the right to put his foot down backstage. He said:

"Sometimes the decisions aren’t what I would have done, but at the same time, like I said, I don’t have the right to really put my foot down. But, I feel like Chris definitely does have that right. Certainly is very outspoken about what he feels is the right direction for his stuff and you can’t fault him. You look at his track record and you feel like this guy definitely deserves to have a say in how it all goes down."

Chris Jericho's turn as Le Champion in AEW has earned great reviews from wrestling fans and critics alike and he's currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.

