Top 10 Male WWE Superstars of 2019

Who was the best Male WWE Superstar of 2019 in your opinion?

2019 has been a wild year for WWE in general.

The company took some bold risks with their main roster content. From an underdog like Kofi Kingston becoming the WWE Champion to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's rapid surge in popularity towards the latter half this year, both RAW and SmackDown featured feuds and programs for every type of WWE fan out there.

This brings us to the point of this article - Which male WWE Superstars made the biggest impact in 2019?

Just to be clear, NXT Superstars won't be included on this list. Wednesday Nights were recognized as a legitimate "third brand" by the company only in the last quarter of 2019. Because of that, NXT shows need to be judged separately as there is a huge difference in the type of content featured on RAW and SmackDown as compared to the Black & Gold brand.

So, with that out of the way, here are the Top 10 Male WWE Superstars of 2019:

#10: Randy Orton

The Viper is always ready to strike

Over the years, Randy Orton has just been one of those WWE veterans who are always around on the main roster.

Orton's presence was felt throughout the entire year. Some of his best highlights included facing-off against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35, and a memorable RKO to Nia Jax at Royal Rumble.

The Viper re-ignited his feud with Kofi Kingston (who was WWE Champion at the time) around SummerSlam. He was also a part of Team Flair during a memorable match at Crown Jewel.

Orton might be a babyface right now, but it looks like "RKOs Outta Nowhere" is going to be a frequent staple on RAW as we head into 2020.

#9: Roman Reigns

The Big Dog made an amazing comeback this year

On February 25, 2019, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE, revealing that his leukaemia is once again in remission.

He has had feuds with Shane McMahon, King Corbin, as Erick Rowan, who turned out to be Roman Reigns' mysterious attacker in an equally mysterious angle.

The most impressive thing about Reigns is that he has perfectly adopted WWE's style of wrestling. Fans remain interactive during his bouts, which is something that even several big indie names couldn't achieve upon making a transition to WWE.

On top of that, Roman Reigns is finally the babyface that Vince McMahon wanted him to be.

After his return in February, Reigns has truly cemented himself as one of the most defining superstars of this decade.

