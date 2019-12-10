Top 10 wrestling moments of 2019

How many of these moments would have made your list?

As we enter the last month of the year, it's time to put our Christmas shopping aside for a moment and reflect on the 12 months we've just witnessed in professional wrestling.

To say it was unpredictable would probably be an understatement, with several landmarks taking place across the scene that would have been unthinkable at this point in 2018.

2019 will certainly be a year wrestling fans will remember, both for the wrong and right reasons.

With so much to talk about, it was hard to get this list down to ten. But hopefully I've picked out the big talking points here as we highlight our top wrestling moments (in no particular order) of 2019.

#10 AEW is born

Cody and The Young Bucks at the first AEW Press Conference

We will start with the long-rumored news that was confirmed on the very first day of 2019.

Following the success of the All In event in September 2018, speculation began mounting that the members of the wrestling group The Elite - in particular Cody and The Young Bucks - could create a promotion of their own off the back of it.

As 2018 drew to a close, trademarks were filed for All Elite Wrestling and several other variations as members of The Elite left New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, giving them the freedom to start this venture.

With the clocks striking midnight Pacific Time on January 1st, the rumors became official when a new episode of Being The Elite dropped, confirming the formation of AEW.

Whilst this formation wasn't a great surprise, a lot of the associated factors came as a shock to many. Long time wrestling fan Tony Khan - along with his father Shahid - were revealed as the company backers with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho named as one of the promotion's first acquisitions, ending his long term association with the WWE.

The birth of AEW gave the wrestling industry a much needed boost, giving many fans the alternative product to WWE that they'd long strove for, whilst also setting in motion many of 2019's other big events.

