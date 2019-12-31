Top 10 WWE Superstars of 2019

Kofi Kingston with Seth Rollins

The time has come to bid adieu to 2019, the year which will always be remembered for the unforgettable moments witnessed in the world of sports entertainment. The year saw the rise of AEW as Cody Rhodes and the company commenced their journey in a spectacular fashion. Quite a few former WWE Superstars joined hands with AEW which include the likes of Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, and more.

Despite the departure of a few big names, the company still managed to fend off any challenges put in front of them simply because when it comes to sports entertainment then there is only one king in the jungle i.e. WWE.

It is fair to say that the company had a great year in 2019 but what about the Superstars? Who all were responsible for WWE's massive success? Which way does the individual achievement sheet direct us? Or to put it straight, who were the top 10 Superstars for the year 2019. It is not just the question about who raked in more money or won more championships but who contributed the most and whose highlight reel will be played on repeat.

Here we list down the top 10 WWE Superstars for the year 2019:

#10 AJ Styles

AJ Styles

The 'Phenomenal One' is undoubtedly one of the most talented Superstars to have ever stepped foot inside the sacred squared circle. His in-ring prowess is second to none and it's no secret that AJ Styles is one of the most respected names in the world of sports entertainment.

Styles had a decent year in 2019 which saw him defeat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, a match touted by many as the battle of supreme in-ring talents. He enjoyed quite a run as the United States Champion, a title he held close to his waist for 134 days before being beaten by Rey Mysterio. His reunion with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson resulted in a heel turn for Styles, one which has been appreciated by the avid WWE fanatics.

#9 Ricochet

Ricochet

A host of Superstars have been recruited from NXT to the main roster in 2019 and if there is one performer who has impressed the WWE Universe the most then that man is Ricochet. The incredibly talented performer has been giving the fans dozens of OMG moments, thanks to his high-flying moves and vast skill set.

Ricochet has had quite the debut year on the main roster as he has faced legends, represented Team Hogan in the middle east, tasted gold in the form of United States championship and the list goes on and on. His in-ring attributes make him an asset to the Raw roster and 2020 might bring great things for the high flying Superstar.

