Top 10 WWE Superstars with the most Twitter followers

The Architect just makes the list!

Some WWE Superstars utilise Twitter to perfection

While it's no secret that WWE utilise social media at every possible opportunity - from announcing matchups on Twitter to even generating hype with non-WWE stars like tagging Conor McGregor in posts and following the Young Bucks - it's something the company overall does incredibly well.

In fact, WWE recently boasted that they'd broken the 10 million followers mark, now up to 10.3,

.@WWEUniverse, you are a PERFECT 10! Thank YOU so much for 10 million @Twitter followers!!!! pic.twitter.com/1fSyg49yUn — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2018

But what of WWE's individual stars of social media? Whether it be to trash talk and build an angle, to spread a message of positivity, or to just post photos of cats (we're not naming any names), there aren't many WWE Superstars who DON'T use Twitter. Well, aside from Dean Ambrose - who notoriously avoids social media - and The Undertaker, who even very recently joined Instagram so Twitter may not be too far behind.

So, who's leading the way when it comes to the Superstars with the most followers?

Before we get into the top 10, here's a little bonus. There are some unlikely Superstars in the top 15, so before we analyse the top 10 and just why some Superstars have so many followers, here are some of the best of the rest:

#15 Zack Ryder - 2.29 million

#14 The Big Show - 2.56 million

#13 Dolph Ziggler - 2.82 million

#12 Stephanie McMahon - 2.84 million

#11 The Miz - 3.07 million

Yep, we remembered to check up on the likes of Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, too. Ryder, Big Show and Ziggler even beat the likes of Samoa Joe, Charlotte Flair, Rusev, Lana, Xavier Woods and even one AJ Styles in the rankings.

In fact, one very important man Ryder also surpasses is WWE owner Vince McMahon, on 2.09 million.

And I know some of you might be questioning why Stephanie McMahon is in there. Well, as we heard just before WrestleMania, she is an "active member of the roster" hence being involved in Ronda Rousey's debut match on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

One alum is notable in his Twitter presence too, as Shawn Michaels boasts more than four million followers! CM Punk, as another figure of interest, weighs in at 2.79 million.

So, now we've looked at a few names who didn't make the cut, when it comes to the top ten, so sit back and enjoy and, if you feel tempted, click the links and add to the numbers these Superstars boast - but not before finding out who's in the top spot!

Who kept the A-Lister out of that top ten? The full list is here for your enjoyment!

#10 Seth Rollins - 3.2 million

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top guys, no doubt about it, so it's no surprise that Rollins makes it onto this list. The Architect isn't a Grand Slam Champion for no reason, he's very popular with the WWE Universe and, along with that, has caught the eye of several up and coming bands, too, who share Rollins' appreciation for them mutually.

In fact, Rollins became a social media hit when a video of him moshing to Parkway Drive went viral.

when you're at a @parkwayofficial show for your bday & your fav wrestler @WWERollins happens to be there jamming too. 10xbetter ! 🤘🏼#hellyea pic.twitter.com/cupkTprto2 — Leez 🦋 (@vivalahvte) October 13, 2016

The former Intercontinental Champion also engages with his fans, bands, and fellow Superstars alike. The only surprise is that Rollins only just makes the top ten!

This may be the best video on the internet today. #chickentown https://t.co/tWv03COOzc — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2018