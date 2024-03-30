Top 4 times WWE stars were arrested on television in the recent decade

WWE storylines have been inclusive of a vast number of topics over the years. These have not only been limited to relationships, weddings and the television soap stories.

The company has gone to the extreme of bringing the police and law into various feuds. This concept is not new to the current era but has been around for decades. Stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Stephanie McMahon, and even Vince McMahon were handcuffed and escorted out of arenas by security.

Let's revisit a few times in the past decade when WWE stars were taken into custody on live television:

#4. WWE stars LA Knight and AJ Styles were handcuffed and arrested on SmackDown last week

AJ Styles and LA Knight's rivalry picked up tremendous steam in recent weeks. The former cost the latter a win at Elimination Chamber stating that he had taken over his quest to win a WWE Title.

After the incident, Knight frantically searched for Styles on SmackDown only to find out that General Manager Nick Aldis sent him home. A few days later, a home invasion angle was teased when The Phenomenal One addressed his concerns with his opponent and was not going to be present on SmackDown that week.

However, the 41-year-old tracked him down and landed outside the former champion's house. They started throwing punches as the police showed up and put them in handcuffs.

#3. The Hounds of Justice were apprehended on WWE RAW in 2018

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) were soon hailed heroes and cheered despite being heels shortly after their main roster debut in 2012.

The Hounds of Justice sniffed around and attacked whenever they thought befitting. During an instance of bringing order to chaos, the trio got into hot water with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre. A week later, The Shield were hell-bent on revenge and a chaotic brawl broke out that not only required security but also all members of the roster to separate them. Then General Manager Baron Corbin did his best to

This led to The Shield being escorted backstage and eventually handcuffed before being shoved into a police van. They got out of jail thanks to David Otunga who allegedly reached out to a friend who happened to be a judge, and soon The Shield was back for vengeance.

#2. WrestleMania 35 main eventers were arrested on WWE RAW in 2019

In 2019 Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble and chose to face Ronda Rousey for her women's championship at WrestleMania. However, Charlotte Flair was added to the bout creating more mayhem.

All three women were in the prime of their careers and their disdain for each other was at its peak. A week before their clash at WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey were teamed up in a match against The Riott Squad. Disharmony struck with each member making a tag much to the other's dislike. A brawl broke out and security was called out to separate the three women.

Their inability to maintain composure led to them being handcuffed and escorted to police cars where turmoil was created again. Eventually, Flair, Lynch and Rousey were placed in individual vehicles out of the arena.

#1. WWE star Dominik Mysterio was arrested on Christmas Eve

In 2022, Dominik Mysterio ditched his father to pledge allegiance to The Judgment Day. Their influence had taken over which was evident from his behaviour and disrespect towards Rey Mysterio and the rest of his family.

For Christmas that year, Rhea Ripley and Dom Dom showed up to Rey Mysterio's house claiming their right to be invited to the family dinner. The Hall of Famer confronted them and commanded they leave immediately to which The Judgment Day members ignored. Angie Gutierrez, Rey Mysterio's wife slapped Ripley. The police arrived and after interrogating the situation arrested Dominik Mysterio.

This went on to become a vital progression of the 26-year-old's career into a hardened criminal in jail. Thus, kickstarting a riveting heel turn, earning him a separate identity away from his father's shadow. At WrestleMania last year, Dom Dom made his entrance accompanied by high security and seated in a police car.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE