Top 4 WWE on-screen couples you probably forgot existed

It is not unusual for WWE Creative to have plans for on-screen couples, especially when the superstars involved have no clear direction on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Sometimes, these storylines are successful; other times, they are not, forcing WWE Creative to end them abruptly and move on with different plans.

With that in mind, we take a look at the top four on-screen couples that fans have probably forgotten even existed.

#4. Natalya and Great Khali worked together in 2012

This on-screen couple had no chemistry but created a lot of comical moments. In 2012, WWE Creative had no significant plans for Great Khali, but the fact that he was a fan favorite gave him time on live TV.

On the other hand, Natalya was a former Divas Champion at the time and one of the top female stars, still this storyline didn't benefit Khali or Natalya and didn't last long.

Fast forward to today, Great Khali is no longer part of the company, while Natalya is a veteran and a locker room leader, even though she mainly gets involved in mid-card storylines.

#3. CM Punk and Kelly Kelly in ECW

CM Punk, Kelly Kelly, and Mike Knox were involved in a romantic storyline in ECW nearly two decades ago. In 2006, Kelly Kelly and Mike Knox had an on-screen romance, and The Best in the World also became part of the storyline.

Things didn't work at all. Shortly after that, Knox left the company, and CM Punk and Kelly Kelly moved to the main roster and followed different paths.

Kelly, a former Divas Champion, has left WWE, while CM Punk returned after a decade away and is now one of the faces of Monday Night RAW.

#2. Nia Jax and Enzo Amore's romance didn't last long

It was in the early stages of Nia Jax's career, but her on-screen romance with Enzo Amore had no success at all, even though it lasted for weeks with in-ring and backstage segments.

The company abruptly ended the storyline after parting ways with Enzo Amore. Although initially a fan favorite, he failed to exceed expectations and left the company. Meanwhile, Nia Jax became a top female star in the business and a former Women's Champion.

#1. Zack Ryder and Eve Torres had a brief on-screen romance in WWE

At the time, Zack Ryder was a fan favorite, as he was always a babyface, even though he wasn't successful in singles action. Still, he had the momentum, and the creative team wanted to take advantage of that.

At the same time, Eve Torres's career had its ups and downs. At the time, an on-screen romance with Ryder would help her get back on track and build a connection with the fans.

Still, the on-screen romance didn't work, and WWE quickly moved on. Neither superstar is a member of the company at the moment, even though Zack Ryder could return, especially now that his wife, Chelsea Green, is the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

