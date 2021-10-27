5 early contenders to win the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble 2022 will be a special occasion for WWE, because of the lack of fans present for this year's event. There is no single match all year that is as exciting as the titular bout of the January pay-per-view, particularly the 30-man contest. It usually sets up the main event of WrestleMania.

While the Women's Royal Rumble Match is also quite exciting - with a plethora of potential winners next year - the Men's Rumble will most likely headline the show. Quite a few heavy hitters are in contention to win it, with the company having a litany of talent to choose from.

Due to the mass history of this match, there is a chance we will see a previous Royal Rumble winner go all the way again in 2022. However, WWE may want to create a brand new megastar, potentially mirroring Drew McIntyre's rise.

With that in mind, here are five superstars who may be among the top contenders to punch an early ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 38. Comment below with your pick to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Brock Lesnar might return to WWE at the Royal Rumble and win it

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is far from over. One night after getting screwed out of the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, The Beast Incarnate went berserk on SmackDown. He ended up getting indefinitely suspended for the carnage he caused.

The angle last week serves as the perfect bridge between the first leg of this feud and what happens next - potentially a Lesnar victory at the Royal Rumble. He will likely be off WWE TV for a few months until making a surprise return at the January event.

The Beast Incarnate can dominate his way to the main event of WrestleMania 38, where he would meet Reigns once again. It would be quite the moment and based on the reaction to his SummerSlam return, a Brock Lesnar surprise is guaranteed to pop the crowd.

He can then thank Paul Heyman for getting him a spot in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which would further the tension between The Tribal Chief and his special counsel. The story seems to be headed in this direction, although this rematch may very well happen at Royal Rumble itself.

In that case, several others could step up and win the 30-man match. WWE has many different directions it can go for the world title picture at WrestleMania 38, besides Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Let's take a look at the options.

