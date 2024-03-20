Top 5 greatest wrestling gear at WWE WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 40 is less than three weeks away, and the company is preparing for the biggest event of the season. WrestleMania has seen some of the biggest matches in wrestling history, so it makes sense for WWE Superstars to steal the spotlight with their wrestling gear.

Over the years, superstars like The Undertaker, Edge, Becky Lynch, and Shawn Michaels have impressed fans with their outfits. Out of these superstars, only Lynch is currently wrestling for WWE and will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the greatest sets of wrestling gear at WWE WrestleMania.

#5 - Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 38)

Seth Rollins has reemerged as a babyface after years of being a heel in WWE. No matter if he is a babyface or heel, though, his ring gear has always been impressive.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion had some stellar gear for his WrestleMania 38 match against Cody Rhodes, who made his triumphant return to the company after several years.

Rollins entered the ring with a choir and fans singing his theme song. He was wearing a blue coat with a black top and glittering tights. Even though Rhodes' return highlighted the match, Seth Rollins' wrestling gear has gone down as one of the best in WrestleMania history.

#4 - The New Day (WrestleMania 32)

The New Day is probably one of the best tag teams the WWE has ever seen, along with The Usos. New Day is considered one of the most entertaining groups ever, and they have always found a way to prove it either with their entrance or their wrestling gear.

This was the case back in 2016 and Wrestlemania 32, when they were scheduled to face The League of Nations. Not only did they come out of a cereal box, but they did so wearing outfits inspired by the popular anime Dragon Ball Z.

Their outfits were a mix of white, gold, and black as they paid tribute to some of DBZ's top characters, like Vegeta and Nappa. Fast forward to today – The New Day continues to impress with their performances in and out of the ring, even though Big E is unlikely to return soon due to a serious neck injury.

#3 - Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 38)

Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, are two of WWE's most popular superstars, not only due to their wrestling or mic skills but their outfits as well. Lynch has emerged as one of the best wrestlers in the Women's Division, either as a babyface or heel.

Her wrestling gear at WrestleMania 38 was grand enough to match her status. The current No.1 contender to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship entered the ring wearing a totally black outfit and black sunglasses, while she had red makeup under her eyes and a shorter haircut.

At that time, she was the RAW Women's Champion and took on fellow superstar Bianca Belair.

#2 - Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 27)

Rey Mysterio is one of the most iconic figures in the wrestling world and a future WWE Hall of Famer. He has participated in some of the best matches in the company's history, but fans will always remember him for his wrestling gear at WrestleMania 27 when he took on Cody Rhodes.

Mysterio appeared in the ring wearing a Captain America outfit, paying tribute to Marvel's iconic character. The Master of the 619 had one of the best wrestling outfits during WrestleMania weekend, and we should expect the same for this year's event if WWE books him for a match with Santos Escobar.

#1 - Rick Rude (WWE WrestleMania 5)

Rick Rude faced The Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania 5, and his outfit is widely considered one of the best in the event's history.

The match between the two superstars was for the Intercontinental Championship, and Rude's tights featured the face of The Ultimate Warrior on the back and the Intercontinental Championship on the front.

No matter who won the match, Rude's outfit will always be considered among the top wrestling gear in WrestleMania history.

This year's event shouldn't disappoint either. We expect both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to steal the spotlight with their wrestling gear. And the same goes for Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, who will collide for the Women's World Championship.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7, and the company is finalizing the card with less than three weeks to go.