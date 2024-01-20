WWE might want to consult a weatherman because the chances of landscape-changing rain are at an all-time high.

News of New Japan Pro-Wrestling sensation Kazuchika Okada finishing up with the haven for strong style has already reached every block of the wrestling world. Of course, conversations regarding his next move have already engulfed the Internet Wrestling Community.

Considering how integral Okada has been in the rise of NJPW in recent history, it's a no-brainer for him to be on top of every wrestling promoter's hiring list. While the general assumption is that he will sign with AEW, WWE feeds on the 'Never Say Never' philosophy.

So, if the 36-year-old decides to give WWE a shot, his debut would have to be beyond iconic. Here are five ideas for how he should break onto the scene.

#5. Answering a CHAOTIC open challenge

When it comes to WWE, an open challenge is an indirect way of letting fans know that they're in for a surprise. This strategy could work for Okada's potential debut as well.

The Rainmaker currently leads a faction in NJPW called Chaos. For those unaware, Shinsuke Nakamura was the founding member and first leader of this group.

Fast forward to the present day, Nakamura has garnered a reputation for dropping interesting hints during his cryptic promos. With his feud against Cody now in the rear-view, The King of Strong Style could start 'calling out' a familiar face in his own unique fashion.

Weeks of cryptic promos, easy enough for fans to pick up on the clues, followed by the declaration of an open challenge, could lead to an impactful debut for Okada.

#4. Gunning for another Club

Having been a cornerstone in the recent history of NJPW, Kazuchika Okada is no stranger to faction wars. So, it shouldn't surprise anybody that he's been at odds with The Bullet Club.

Three former members of said faction are currently together in a group in WWE as well. The faction in question is The O.C., which is comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim.

Furthermore, AJ Styles kicked off his 2014-2016 NJPW stint by attacking and then defeating Okada for the company's top prize. So, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for the Chaos leader to return the favor by going right after The Phenomenal One in the house that he built.

This would also help in solving the current problem with SmackDown, where there aren't too many top-level heels.

#3. From spectator to Superstar

Back when Triple H ran NXT, one of his signature ways of introducing big signees was by having them sit ringside during a Takeover show.

Now that The Cerebral Assassin helms the main roster's creative, he could bring back the same approach. He could introduce the four-time G1 Climax winner to the WWE Universe by showing him in the front row during a PLE or a special edition of RAW.

This could go on for a couple of weeks before a heel gets on the wrong side of the potential newest acquisition. This would prompt him to jump the barricade and confront the superstar in question, instantly heating things up.

For this approach to work, though, the heel who brings the beast out of Okada should be someone with considerable heat. Gunther or Bronson Reed could be great fits for this task.

#2. Saving the day for a Knight

There's no doubt that Kazuchika Okada is among the greatest wrestlers of the modern era. However, there's a fair chance that a sizable chunk of the WWE Universe isn't caught up with his exceptional work.

So, in order to treat him as a big deal right off the bat, creative has no choice but to tread carefully. The logical way would be pairing him up with a popular star, even if it's for a short while. If he's supposed to be a babyface, he could make a lasting first impression by coming to LA Knight's aid.

Okada's appearance on the show should be advertised well ahead of time, so that fans in the building are already anticipating the iconic 'Coin Drop' before the music hits. Other than that, a series of vignettes leading up to the show would help a ton.

Thus, when it's showtime, the pop he would receive for saving The Megastar could very well be one for the ages.

#1. Challenging for either WWE World Championship on his debut night

When it comes to modern WWE, no Superstar has ever won the big one in his first match. With Okada, the company could change that.

If the Sports Entertainment Titan manages to land the seven-time World Champion, they should hold his debut until the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

With the building packed to the brim with diehard WWE fans from across the globe, The Rainmaker could create a lasting memory by interrupting the top champion of the show and challenging him. He needs to make it clear that he's shooting for the sky.

Whether that Champion is CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or Cody Rhodes, the program should be generational.

