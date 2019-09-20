Top 5 Luke Harper matches in WWE you should definitely check out

Luke Harper

Luke Harper made his much-awaited return at this Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view by assisting Erick Rowan in his match against Roman Reigns. Since then, Rowan and Harper have been trending and they are utilizing this momentum to establish their dominance in WWE.

Considering the bygone eras of WWE, we rarely saw gigantic Superstars who could put up a great wrestling match. Harper and Rowan standout from this tradition. They have proven from time to time that they possess the capability to impress you with their wrestling skills as well as with their potential to destroy everything in sight.

Luke Harper has been involved in more singles matches compared to his partner and his dominating performance resulted in him contending for the WWE Championship as well. The incredible in-ring skills possessed by Harper earned him praises from pro-wrestling fans all over the world.

In case you haven't seen much of him, we are providing you with some of the matches of Luke Harper that deserve a watch.

#5 The Usos(c) vs Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a 2-out-of-3 Falls tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship [WWE Battleground 2014]

The first match to make it to this list is the tag team battle between the-then Wyatt Family and The Usos. Harper and Rowan, who used to be the members of The Wyatt Family led by Bray Wyatt, were hellbent on getting the Tag Titles from the twin brothers in mid-2014.

Their match kicked off the Battleground pay-per-view and set the tone for the rest of the night. Harper and Rowan dominated the match initially and secured the first fall. Jey and Jimmy Uso fought back and won two back-to-back falls to successfully retain the gold. Although Harper was the one to get pinned both the time, his performance was praise-worthy. Wrestling Observer rated it as the best match on the card and it became a standard-bearer for tag team title matches on the main roster.

