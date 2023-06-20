The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most exciting bouts on the WWE calendar. What's even more intriguing than the bout itself, however, is the cash-in that follows.

Over the years, fans have seen WWE come up with plenty of innovative ways to put the title on the Money in the Bank contract winners.

From announcing the title match ahead of time, cashing in on a wounded opponent, to inserting the star into a WrestleMania main event, the company always comes up with a way of keeping fans invested.

With this year's Money in the Bank event just around the corner, let's look at the top five Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history.

#5 Randy Orton's Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2013

Most Money in the Bank cash-ins have been used to create new stars, and some fans are understandably angry when the briefcase is awarded to an established performer.

Randy Orton's cash-in makes this list because of the events that followed. The Viper cashed in on his title opportunity in the closing stages of SummerSlam 2013, using the chance to undermine Daniel Bryan's hard-fought victory.

Bryan had just beaten John Cena cleanly to become the new WWE Champion. As fans and Bryan celebrated, Triple H, the bout's guest referee, turned on The American Dragon. The Game dropped Bryan with a Pedigree, allowing Orton to pin the latter for the title.

The event's conclusion led to one of the biggest online fan outrages in WWE history. Triple H and Orton eventually formed The Authority, screwing Bryan out of the title picture at every possible turn.

Fans became so incensed by WWE's booking that the company was seemingly forced to book Bryan to win the title in the main event of WrestleMania 30. While Orton's cash-in may not be as memorable, it paved the way for an iconic underdog storyline featuring Bryan.

#4 Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006

Rob Van Dam is unique as a former Money in the Bank winner as he is the first wrestler to announce his cash-in beforehand.

RVD's big moment came at ECW One Night Stand 2006, where he challenged and defeated John Cena in front of a red-hot Manhattan crowd.

This match is famous for many reasons: the crowd's hatred towards John Cena, Cena handling it like a boss, and RVD's big victory at the end, thanks to some help from Edge. Mr. Monday Night's title reign was short-lived, but it doesn't take away from the great MITB cash-in that preceded it.

#3 Edge's cash-in on John Cena

The Money in the Bank concept couldn't have become so popular if WWE had not gotten the first cash-in right. Edge won the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 and carried it for ten months before finally cashing it in at New Year's Revolution 2006.

Having just retained his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match, John Cena was left bloodied and beaten in the middle of the ring. He had held the title for months, and fans were tired of his Super Cena victories on every pay-per-view.

Following the Chamber bout, Vince McMahon came out and declared that Edge would cash in his Money in the Bank contract, and the rest is history.

This cash-in was important for several reasons. First, it gave the Money in the Bank briefcase its identity in WWE, and 17 years later, fans still wait at the end of every title match to see if someone will cash in their title shot. Moreover, it turned Edge into one of the biggest superstars of the Ruthless Aggression era, with The Rated-R superstar adding 11 world title reigns to his resume.

#2 Dolph Ziggler's cash-in on RAW after WrestleMania 29

RAW episodes that follow WrestleMania have a fine history of delivering unforgettable moments. But one of the most memorable angles saw Dolph Ziggler cash in his Money in the Bank contract after WrestleMania 29.

Ziggler won the Money in the Bank contract at Money in the Bank 2012. The Showoff's run with the briefcase saw him attempting to cash in his contract on the champion several times.

At WrestleMania 29, Ziggler teamed up with Big E against Tag Team Champions Team Hell No in a losing effort. Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio retained his title against Jack Swagger.

The following night on RAW, Del Rio bested Swagger and Zeb Colter in a fantastic match. But the real surprise came when Dolph Ziggler's music hit, and the fans went wild. Ziggler hit the Zig Zag on the Mexican star and won his second World Heavyweight Championship at the show.

The Showoff's run with the title was short-lived because he suffered a concussion only weeks after his big win. He lost the belt to Alberto Del Rio at Payback only 69 days after winning it. Regardless of what followed, Ziggler's cash-in is arguably the highlight of the star's run with the company.

#1 The Heist of the Century

Since MITB's inception, fans have witnessed numerous cash-ins, but not them is as memorable and iconic as Seth Rollins' victory at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins shocked the world when he arrived during the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, becoming the first superstar to cash in his contract during a bout. He curb-stomped his former Shield teammate and walked out with the WWE Championship following the main event of WrestleMania.

Rollins' cash-in established him as a major player in WWE. The shot of him standing at the top of the entrance ramp holding the world title above his head is arguably the most iconic imagery in the promotion's rich history.

