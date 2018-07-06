Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.22K   //    06 Jul 2018, 20:48 IST

Bobby Lashley could possibly defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules 2018
Will we witness a surprising outcome at Extreme Rules?

With less than ten days to go for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the match card for the event has shaped up to be a very exciting one indeed.

Raw and SmackDown this past week saw a number of feuds advancing, with new stipulations and new matches added to the event. Also, the rumour mill has been on overdrive lately, with speculations regarding the return of certain Superstars missing from actions, spoilers about who might win on July 15th, possible real-life heat between Superstars and much more.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

With that in mind, let us have a look at the topmost rumours of the week. Watch this space every Friday to stay up to date on the top rumours of the week.

Honourable mentions:

Rey Mysterio has supposedly signed a two-year contract with WWE.

Contrary to rumours, Michael Cole is not set to step down from his role as commentator any time soon.

#5 Possible candidate for Hall of Fame 2019

Image result for matt cappotelli tough enough
Cappotelli during his time in Tough Enough

Pro wrestler and winner of the third edition of Tough Enough, Matt Cappotelli passed away recently after losing his battle against cancer. Cappotelli had announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme - an extremely aggressive form of cancer.

He was the co-winner of Tough Enough III which earned him a WWE contract. He was sent to the then developmental brand of WWE - Ohio Valley Wrestling - where he won the OVW Heavyweight Championship. However, due to issues with his failing health, he was let go from his contract in 2009.

After he passed away on June 29th, word has been going around that Cappotelli is being considered for next year's Hall of Fame class, possibly as the recipient of the Warrior Award. This will be a great move if WWE goes ahead with it, as it would raise more awareness.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Raw The Young Bucks Roman Reigns AJ Styles
5 potential matches for a WWE vs ROH supershow
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles shuts down a fan on Twitter over the...
RELATED STORY
5 potential main events for All In
RELATED STORY
Ranking The Best Bullet Club Betrayals of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 Top Dream Feuds For The Young Bucks in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Kenny Omega and 3 other top stars to be...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: The Young Bucks on which WWE Superstars...
RELATED STORY
5 ‘All In’ possibilities for CM Punk
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Rey Mysterio talks about a potential...
RELATED STORY
4 recent times WWE attacked the independent scene
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us