WWE WrestleMania has seen several triple threat matches during its 37 year history. The three-person, or team, contest has both opened and closed WrestleMania. It has also decided the fate of several championships along the way.

Triple Threat matches are among the most unique contests in professional wrestling. They require a different psychology and presentation to the traditional singles wrestling match. The additional superstar or tag team in the match adds an extra level of chaos, making it all the more interesting and compelling to watch.

Some of the greatest WWE WrestleMania matches of all time have been triple threat contests.

Let's take a look at the top 5 triple threat matches in WWE WrestleMania history.

#5 Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair - Winner Take All (WWE WrestleMania 35)

Female WWE Superstars main evented WrestleMania for the first time in WWE history in 2019

The WWE WrestleMania 35 main event was historic for a variety of reasons. For the first time in WWE history, female WWE Superstars were set to main event the showcase of the immortals.

However, this wasn't the only historic element of the match-up.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Becky Lynch squared off with both titles on the line.

Advertisement

In addition to the pressure of being the first women to main event WrestleMania, Rousey, Flair and Lynch also had to wait a staggering 5 hours before their match could even begin.

Nevertheless, all 3 WWE Superstars delivered an excellent performance, worthy of the historic moment they were in. Becky Lynch won the match in controversial fashion, partially pinning Ronda Rousey's shoulders for the pinfall victory.

In a classic WrestleMania moment, The Man had finally arrived on the grandest stage of them all.

1 / 5 NEXT