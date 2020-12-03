5 most unexpected WWE returns of all time

One of the most exciting aspects of watching WWE is when a superstar returns to the company, especially when most dirt-sheets are largely unable to predict that outcome.

Although this is an 'all-time' list, keep in mind that a lot of returns from the 1980s and 1990s seemed unexpected by default. Back then, there wasn't a constant stream of rumors on the internet. Online topics regarding potential return rumors and 'insider information' only became most popular in the 21st century.

Of course, there are more than five returns that took WWE fans by surprise over the years. But this particular list looks back at that the ones that remain popular and relevant to this day. Let us know your favorite WWE returns of all time in the comments section below.

With that in mind, here are the five most unexpected WWE returns of all time.

#5: Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam 2020 after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's main event match

#RomanReigns Made A

Surprise Return At #WWE#SummerSlam & Attacked

The Newly Crowned Universal

Champ, The Fiend & Former

Champion Braun Strowman. pic.twitter.com/9Zy3bkM5LN — The New Era (@ConnectWWE) August 24, 2020

This return can be considered the most unusual pick on the whole list. First, there were no fans who were physically present inside the Amway Center during WWE SummerSlam 2020. Instead, virtual fans in the ThunderDome were able to witness Roman Reigns returning to WWE after the main event.

Some may argue that the absence of an actual crowd doesn't make this moment as great as other iconic returns in WWE history. Still, few fans expected Reigns' return at SummerSlam until it actually happened. That's why it shocked everyone to see "The Big Dog" storm the ring.

The conversation around WWE also skyrocketed when he attacked "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their main event match for the Universal Championship.

Reigns established a stunning new attitude after his return. Subsequently, his alliance with Paul Heyman on the following episode of SmackDown has gained a lot of critical and fan acclaim.

It's safe to say that WWE's landscape in the latter half of 2020 would have been very different if Reigns hadn't returned the way he did at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.