Top 5 WWE performers of the week (December 13- December 19, 2020)

With 2020 coming to an end, the action on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT is only getting more intense with each passing week. From championship matches to supernatural angles, this week of WWE programming had it all.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was the red brand's last stop before tomorrow night's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view. While the show set its new all-time record low in terms of viewership, there are certain Superstars who managed to make the most of their screen time and the opportunity they got on Monday.

Moving over to WWE NXT, the black-and-yellow brand put on an action-filled show this past Wednesday. With the return of Karrion Kross and several must-see matches, NXT enjoyed a notable rise in viewership.

As for SmackDown, the buildup to WWE TLC and beyond continued. To say that the blue brand was loaded this week would be an understatement. A Championship match, an awards ceremony, a first-time ever encounter, and other elements made last night's show a success. The blue brand keeps rolling thanks to the performances of several top stars.

That being said, here are the top five WWE performers of the week.

#5 The Street Profits (WWE SmackDown)

Over the last five years, various NXT call-ups have found it difficult to thrive on the main roster. Some have struggled to connect with the fans, and others have suffered from questionable booking or unfortunate injuries. These are just some of the reasons why these performers haven't found success on WWE RAW and/or SmackDown.

But The Street Profits are an exception to this pattern. The highly charismatic and athletic duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has shined on both brands. A few months after they made their main-roster debuts, The Street Profits captured the WWE RAW Team Team Championship earlier this year.

Though their decision to swap their titles with The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championship was widely criticized, Dawkins and Ford haven't lost any titles since March.

And this week on WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits added yet another successful defense to their resume when they beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

This impressive win against "The Showoff" and "The Glorious One" puts The Street Profits on the list of this week's best WWE performers. They're rolling into 2021 with a lot of momentum on their side.