Top 5 WWE performers of the week (January 10- January 16, 2021)

Several WWE Superstars across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK put on stellar performances this week. With WWE Royal Rumble 2021 now closer than ever, the stakes have become much higher.

This week's WWE RAW was set to feature a non-title match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, due to McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19, the match was shelved merely hours before the show aired.

Due to the absence of multiple Superstars, various others had to compete twice on Monday night.

Looking forward to what this field will do... this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT https://t.co/zAltZw41Jg — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2021

As for WWE NXT and NXT UK, both shows continued their tradition of putting out consistent, action-packed products.

Last but not least, WWE SmackDown perfectly followed up on last week's buzz-generating episode. The creative team behind the Blue brand surely knows how to put out a product that is a perfect blend of a sports-based presentation and entertainment.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five best WWE performers of the week.

#5 Triple H (Competed in the main event of WWE RAW)

2020 was the first year since the beginning of Triple H's WWE career that didn't feature him competing in a WWE ring. While The Game made a handful of appearances on WWE programming over the last year, June 29, 2019, was the last time he laced up his wrestling boots, until this past Monday.

After WWE had to pull Drew McIntyre from competing on RAW, The Cerebral Assassin stepped up in the WWE Champion's absence. Triple H opened the show and before he could make any major announcement, he was confronted and challenged to a match by his arch-rival, Randy Orton.

After contemplating a bit, Triple H agreed to take on the Legend Killer. While it wasn't a traditional match, seeing The Game in action for the first time in over a year, and that too on an episode of WWE RAW, was a treat for the fans.

It will be exciting to see if Triple H ends up returning to in-ring action in time for WWE WrestleMania 37.