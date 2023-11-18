Top 5 WWE rumors you can't miss: Former champion has been granted release, Details regarding the potential return of Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio plans

Welcome to another edition of the top WWE backstage rumors of the week that could have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Becky Lynch.

This week has had some major developments, including the potential return details of top names such as Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what the possible plan for Rey Mysterio's future could have been. So, without any further ado, let's dive into the top rumors from this week in the world of WWE:

5. Original plan for Rey Mysterio before he got injured

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, a confrontation erupted between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio after Carlito's defeat to Bobby Lashley. Escobar subsequently betrayed his fellow LWO member, viciously attacking the former United States Champion.

Later, it was disclosed that Mysterio had to undergo knee surgery, indicating that WWE opted to script his departure from television through this storyline. PWInsider revealed original plans for Rey Mysterio:

"We've had some readers ask if the Santos Escobar turn was something that happened because of the injury. We are told that it was always planned, and had Rey not gotten hurt, they would [have] gone right into live events doing Rey vs. Escobar," wrote PWInsider in their report.

This week on SmackDown, Escobar cut a scathing promo on Mysterio, saying that he hopes the legend's leg gets amputated. It is sure that the two will have a major feud once Mysterio returns.

4. Details regarding the return of Randy Orton

According to a recent update from Fightful Select, there's a possibility that The Viper Randy Orton may make a return as soon as the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. It is speculated that Orton could be part of the men's WarGames match during the event.

"The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation," Fightful Select reports.

The Judgment Day has aligned with Drew McIntyre ahead of the WarGames match. This leaves the babyface team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn without a fifth member. The addition of Randy Orton could help the team pick up the much-desired win.

3. Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble?

According to information from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar is expected to appear at Royal Rumble 2024. Despite not being officially announced for the event, Meltzer has verified The Beast's return. The premium live event is set to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27.

Brock Lesnar has been out of action since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate had a three-match series with Rhodes during the summer and managed to win only one of those matches. It will be interesting to see what Lesnar does when he finally returns next year.

2. Kenny King has been granted release by IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Tough Enough contestant Kenny King reportedly requested his release from IMPACT Wrestling and has been granted it as per Fightful Select. The 42-year-old veteran has helped multiple championships across major promotions like Ring of Honor and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling over the years.

King has parted ways with the company, concluding a two-year tenure marked by involvement in prominent feuds. During this period, he fought with notable figures such as Joe Hendry and Mikey Bayley, all while holding the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. His departure has led to speculation that he may be looking to come to WWE.

1. WWE is interested in signing Kazuchika Okada

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussions have surfaced within WWE regarding the possibility of bringing Okada into the company. The idea involves using Shinsuke Nakamura as a precedent to illustrate what can be anticipated in such a scenario.

"We’ve heard some talk of late regarding Kazuchika Okada. Obviously they’ve had interest in him for years. But he’s always been loyal to New Japan. The pitch is that he’s now 36 and he’s close with [Shinsuke] Nakamura and Nakamura has worked years in WWE and it’s far easier on his body,'' said Meltzer

The report further stated that the idea is that Kazuchika has achieved everything in his career apart from working for WWE. Okada is a multi-time IWGP World Champion in NJPW and has also competed for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

