Top 5 WWE Rumors of the Week

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.99K   //    17 Aug 2018, 20:35 IST

Image result for dean ambrose return
How long will this
alli
last?

With only a couple of days left for WWE's next big pay-per-view SummerSlam, the excitement in the air is almost palpable amongst the WWE Universe! Reports, betting odds, rumours regarding who will win this Sunday, what is in store next for some Superstars and what direction the storylines will take after SummerSlam are making the rounds amongst the pro wrestling community.

With a total of 13 matches set to take place - 3 on the preshow and 10 on the main show - the pay-per-view is set be one of the longest ones this year and will definitely set the tone for the months to follow. Every major Championship is on the line, and by the look of things, fans might witness numerous title changes at the event.

This past week, Raw made for an exciting watch - the biggest talking point of the show being the long-awaited return of Dean Ambrose, while SmackDown Live was quite disappointing in spite of being the last stop before the 'Biggest party of the Summer'.

With all that in mind, let us round up the biggest rumours of the week in the world of WWE. Needless to say, spoilers ahead. Watch this space every Friday for this feature.

#5 Top star possibly injured at Live Event

Image result for tye dillinger injured sportskeeda
The Perfect 10 possibly injured?

SmackDown Live Superstar - the Perfect 10 - Tye Dillinger reportedly suffered an injury a few days ago while working a match against Shelton Benjamin at a house show in Florence, South Carolina. Dillinger reportedly was on the top rope, ready to execute an aerial manoeuvre, when Benjamin hit him with a Flying knee. Dillinger immediately fell to the floor and the referee was reportedly spotted signalling backstage about the injury with the infamous 'X' sign.

The SmackDown Live Superstar was replaced on subsequent house shows and has not been seen in action since. While all these signs point to a pretty serious injury, the nature or extent of it is currently unknown.

Dillinger has been one of the more talented Superstars on blue brand for whom creative seem to have no storyline or direction in mind whatsoever. Hopefully he'll be able to make a comeback soon and in a significant way.

