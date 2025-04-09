Top Bloodline member to walk away from WWE for a while citing ongoing frustration on TV? Exploring the possibility

As WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 41, approaches, a top OG Bloodline member might disappear from the shows due to ongoing frustration with a superstar. Paul Heyman now has a new problem, and that's Seth Rollins.

The Visionary dropped a bombshell promo on the latest edition of RAW, in which he first took shots at Heyman and later, after attacking CM Punk, told Heyman that the Wiseman owed him a favor. One doesn't know what kind of favor Seth Rollins might ask from Heyman, but it certainly shows the Wiseman's abundance of problems he has right now.

He has seemingly annoyed his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, by refusing to deny CM Punk's order to be on his side at WrestleMania 41. On the day of 'Mania, Paul Heyman will have difficulty figuring out who he wants to help win the triple-threat match. If he helps CM Punk, Roman Reigns shall cut all ties with his Wiseman.

If he backs Roman Reigns, Punk might get offended. It's a complex situation for the 59-year-old WWE executive. Now, Seth Rollins is another problem Heyman has to deal with. Amid all this chaos, the Wiseman might leave the company at least till 'Mania.

Paul Heyman can turn on Roman Reigns and CM Punk to be with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Wiseman can pull off a shocker on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 by betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns and helping Seth Rollins win the match.

At the moment, the fans are confused about which way Heyman will go, but the Wiseman can surprise them by siding with The Visionary and naming him his new client.

This can be part of the favor Rollins can ask from Heyman, and they can even have a backstage deal over this. Doing this, Heyman will also turn heel. Seth Rollins has been part of WWE for over a decade but never had a manager. It will be interesting to see how his prospects in WWE go up if he gets Heyman on his side.

As for Punk and Roman Reigns, the Wiseman has been with them for a significant period. All eyes will now be on the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. It will also be worth watching whether the winner of the match gets an offer for a possible title match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

